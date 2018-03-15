MindArk Announces Token Sale to Fund the World's First Intellectual Property Exchange

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



MindArk PE AB (MindArk), a leading independent software company and creator of the massively multiplayer online game Entropia Universe [https://www.entropiauniverse.com ], is proud to announce the launch of its token sale which can be accessed via https://deeptoken.io. The company aims to raise $100m USD to fund the creation of the world's first Intellectual Property Exchange (IPX), as well as for further development of the Entropia Universe.



The global intellectual property market is worth an estimated $180 billion USD worldwide and yet only 2% of the 2.1 million patents filed each year gain commercial success.[1] Around the world, there is a large and active market of individuals seeking to license their digital assets and intellectual property. MindArk's IPX will enable a digital assets ecosystem, providing an environment for the exchange of intellectual property for and amongst business developers, institutions, token holders and platform users. As an open, cross-platform digital exchange, the IPX will support the development of a market where all developers can easily and effectively monetize their work.



Henrik Nel, CEO of MindArk, said: "This is a really exciting time for MindArk as we look to achieve our goal of creating an IPX which can democratize the digital assets market, making it easier for everyone to create, collaborate, and prosper. We already have a repository of over 70,000 reusable assets which could be utilized by developers to expedite their work and believe that the market opportunity for this platform is enormous."



To fund the IPX, MindArk is holding a token sale (also known as a token generation event) in which it will issue 125 million tokens, known as DeepTokens (DTA), at a rate of up to 1 DTA per $1 USD contributed. 100 million of these will be available to investors, with MindArk retaining 25 million tokens as a capital buffer. DeepTokens will be the currency of the IPX, facilitating all transactions between buyer and seller through the use of smart contracts. The use of DeepToken will create an immutable record of every transaction, bringing an unparalleled level of transparency, traceability and security to the intellectual property market. It also allows for the 'bitesizing' of digital assets on the IPX, meaning that licensing fees can be easily split amongst a consortium of investors; ensuring that even retail investors have access to the market.



Henrik continues: "The token market is undergoing a period of rapid activity; however, we are uniquely placed for a raise of this kind, having had over 20 years of experience managing a virtual currency and overseeing 33 million microtransactions every day through the Entropia Universe already. As such, we're well ahead of the curve for this undertaking."



Following the successful token sale, and development and implementation of the IPX, MindArk's next phase will involve the creation of the MindArk Bank, a financial services institution fully licensed by the Swedish banking authorities (the Finansinspektionen); and the first bank in the world to hold its capital base in cryptotokens. It will also see the establishment of the Accelerator Funding Program which will both fund and coach developers to maximize the value they create for themselves, the Entropia Universe and the IPX.



Notes to Editors:



About MindArk



MindArk PE AB (MindArk) was founded in founded in 1999 and is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. It is an independent software company dedicated to establishing the 3D internet: a convergence of online games, virtual worlds and 3D social networks.



It is best known for having created the world's first free-to-play massively multiplayer online role-playing game ('MMORPG') with a real-cash economy, Entropia Universe, which has a Gross Universe Product greater than $400 million USD. Building on nearly two decades of experience in managing virtual worlds with real economies, MindArk continues to expand its technology and development into the virtual reality space. It has developed its core business product - the Entropia Universe - in parallel to working towards its longer-term vision of deploying and operating an ecosystem that includes an IPX and a real-world bank.



About Entropia Universe



Entropia Universe is the world's largest real cash economy massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) with over three million registered accounts. Entropia Universe offers players the ability to participate in a unique virtual world in which the they collect and earn virtual currency - 'Project Entropia Dollars' (PED) - through in-game activities. Introduced to the game in 2003, this virtual currency has a fixed exchange rate with the US dollar of 10:1, which allows players to convert to and from fiat currencies (i.e. any currency that is legal tender whose value is backed by the government that issued it), held in their real-world bank accounts. Within the Entropia Universe, over 33 million microtransactions take place every day, resulting in a Gross Universe Product of over $400 million USD - larger than seven real-world sovereign nations.



1. https://ipstrategy.com/2014/01/08/the-players-the-future-of-the-180-billion-global-ip-market



CONTACT: Rose Schreiber, r.schreiber@hawthornadvisors.com, +44(0)20-3745- 4971, Ed Jones-Davies, e.jones-davies@hawthornadvisors.com , +44(0)20-3745-4977



