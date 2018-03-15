Pharming Enters the Euronext Amsterdam SmallCap-index (AScX)

LEIDEN, Netherlands, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Euronext evaluated Pharming for a top ranking within the SmallCap-index of public



companies in the Netherlands



Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") announced today that it has been included in the Euronext Amsterdam SmallCap-index (AScX). On entry into the AScX, Pharming has become one of the larger index members.



Composition of the AScX is reviewed quarterly by Euronext. Entry eligibility into any of the Amsterdam indexes is evaluated by certain criteria, which includes a share price in excess of EUR1.00, as well as criteria related to free float/ market capitalisation and free float/ velocity. Based on these evaluations, Euronext ranks the companies by size into one of the indexes of the Amsterdam stock exchange.



Dr Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer of Pharming, commented:



"We are very pleased to have been selected for the AScX Index, which validates the growth of the Company, as well as providing access to a new pool of funds mandated to invest in companies in this index. Since re-acquiring the North American rights to RUCONEST(R), we have become one of a highly select few European biotechnology companies to gainfully commercialise its own developed products on both sides of the Atlantic. As a result, we have become one of the fastest growing companies in Europe in our sector. Driven by our strong growth, we have also become a profitable enterprise generating significant cash flow to invest into accelerating future growth. We remain confident that during 2018 Pharming will continue to grow revenues, generate increasing operating profits and achieve net profitability and thereby continue to generate value for its stakeholders."



About Pharming Group N.V.



Pharming is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing innovative products for the safe, effective treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. Pharming's lead product, RUCONEST(R) (conestat alfa) is a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor approved for the treatment of acute Hereditary Angioedema ("HAE") attacks in patients in Europe, the US, Israel and South Korea. The product is available on a named-patient basis in other territories where it has not yet obtained marketing authorization.



RUCONEST(R) is commercialized by Pharming in Algeria, Andorra, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Syria, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Yemen.



RUCONEST(R) is distributed by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (SS: SOBI) in the other EU countries, and in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein, Norway, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine.



RUCONEST(R) is distributed in Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Venezuela by Cytobioteck, in South Korea by HyupJin Corporation and in Israel by Megapharm.



RUCONEST(R) has recently completed a clinical trial for the treatment of HAE in young children (2-13 years of age) and is also evaluated for various additional follow-on indications.



Pharming's technology platform includes a unique, GMP-compliant, validated process for the production of pure recombinant human proteins that has proven capable of producing industrial quantities of high quality recombinant human proteins in a more economical and less immunogenetic way compared with current cell-line based methods. Leads for enzyme replacement therapy ("ERT") for Pompe and Fabry's diseases are being optimized at present, with additional programs not involving ERT also being explored at an early stage at present.



Pharming has a long-term partnership with the China State Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry ("CSIPI"), a Sinopharm company, for joint global development of new products, starting with recombinant human Factor VIII for the treatment of Haemophilia A. Pre-clinical development and manufacturing will take place to global standards at CSIPI and are funded by CSIPI. Clinical development will be shared between the partners with each partner taking the costs for their territories under the partnership.



Pharming has declared that the Netherlands is its "Home Member State" pursuant to the amended article 5:25a paragraph 2 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act.



Additional information is available on the Pharming website: www.pharming.com [http://www.pharming.com ]



Forward-looking Statements



This press release of Pharming Group N.V. and its subsidiaries ("Pharming", the "Company" or the "Group") may contain forward-looking statements including without limitation those regarding Pharming's financial projections, market expectations, developments, partnerships, plans, strategies and capital expenditures.



The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements may involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation the effect of competitive, political and economic factors, legal claims, the Company's ability to protect intellectual property, fluctuations in exchange and interest rates, changes in taxation laws or rates, changes in legislation or accountancy practices and the Company's ability to identify, develop and successfully commercialize new products, markets or technologies.



As a result, the Company's actual performance, position and financial results and statements may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which should be taken as of their respective dates of issue, unless required by laws or regulations.







