Ty Warner's Las Ventanas, the Doctor is In

Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts' Five-Star Hotel Offers On-Site Physician for COVID Testing



SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) requirement of COVID-19 testing for all international travelers entering the United States, Las Ventanas al Paraíso announced they have an agreement with BlueNet Hospital to provide an on-site testing clinic at the Sea of Cortez resort.



This arrangement pairs Las Ventanas Resort al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, owned by Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts, with one of the leading private healthcare systems in Los Cabos to bring convenience and greater peace of mind to guests so they may thoroughly enjoy their stay at the resort.



"Our guests want and deserve a respite from the strains of our stressful times. Las Ventanas provides just such a haven," said Ty Warner, owner of Las Ventanas al Paraíso.



The COVID-19 antigen tests will be provided free-of-charge to guests staying at Las Ventanas for a minimum of three nights. The tests are administered by BlueNet's trained, bilingual doctors and nurses who are available 24-hours a day. PCR tests are also available for a supplemental charge, with a dependable turnaround to meet timing requirements. When guests check in, the resort's dedicated butlers will confirm each guest's testing date and time.



As a precaution for guests who may require a mandatory quarantine, the on-site clinic has four spacious and secluded suites available. Upholding its commitment to extending a deep sense of security for all guests and associates, Las Ventanas will offer limited services in these private spaces to better ensure safe and tranquil recovery.



This is not the first time Ty Warner has offered an extraordinary arrangement at one of his luxury five-star hotels. As coronavirus cases soared in New York City, Ty Warner was the first to organize and prepare his Four Seasons Hotel New York as a safe haven for first responders. He made it possible for doctors and nurses working the frontlines to reside at the Four Seasons Hotel New York free of charge. This allowed them the much-needed rest from their grueling days by saving them from extensive travel back and forth from their homes into the city and also eliminated unnecessary COVID exposure to their families and loved ones.



"We are continuously evolving to meet the needs and expectations of our guests," says Frederic Vidal, managing director of Las Ventanas al Paraíso and a regional vice president for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®. "We are confident that this arrangement with BlueNet Hospitals will help give our guests the comfort they need to relax and renew in paradise."



Located on the coast of the Sea of Cortez, Las Ventanas al Paraíso sits on 12 acres and naturally allows for social distancing with five distinct dining venues and 84 spacious and well-appointed guest accommodations. Celebrated for its extensive array of innovative, ultra-luxury amenities and programs, Las Ventanas is a leader in providing bespoke experiences for its guests.



Las Ventanas al Paraíso abides by Commitment to Care, Rosewood Hotel Group's global health and safety program, and Punto Limpio, a set of guidelines from the Secretary of Tourism, Economy and Sustainability (SETUES) of the Baja California State Government.



For more information on the property visit: Los Cabos Luxury Resort | Los Cabos Resort | Las Ventanas al Paraíso (rosewoodhotels.com) [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3064858-1&h=1359219287&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rosewoodhotels.com%2Fen%2Flas-ventanas-los-cabos&a=Los+Cabos+Luxury+Resort+%7C+Los+Cabos+Resort+%7C+Las+Ventanas+al+Para%C3%ADso+(rosewoodhotels.com)]



Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts was founded by entrepreneur Ty Warner. Ty Warner Hotel and Resort Properties also include: Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, Las Ventanas al Paraiso, San Ysidro Ranch, Montecito Club, Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club, Sandpiper Golf Club and Rancho San Marcos Golf Course.



