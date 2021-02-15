Time Manufacturing Company Completes Acquisition of Ruthmann

WACO, Texas, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Time Manufacturing Company ("Time") has completed its acquisition of Ruthmann, a European manufacturer of aerial work platforms [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3067477-1&h=3355934677&u=https%3A%2F%2Fversalift.com%2F&a=aerial+work+platforms]. Time is a global manufacturer of aerial lifts primarily for the electric utility, telecommunications, infrastructure, and forestry sectors. Time goes to market via several brands, including Versalift, Aspen Aerials and BrandFX. Headquartered in Gescher-Hochmoor, Germany, Ruthmann has a long history of manufacturing high-quality, truck-mounted aerial work platforms in Europe, going to market under the brands Ruthmann, Steiger, Ecoline, and Bluelift.



"Ruthmann brands stand for quality and reliability, and we are delighted to partner with Ruthmann to grow our respective businesses together," said Curt Howell, CEO of Time Manufacturing Company. "Together, Time and Ruthmann offer complementary products and services which allow both companies to better serve and to meet the demands of our global customers."



"This acquisition brings together two complementary work truck and high access equipment manufacturers, expanding our product offerings, and better serving our customers," said Rolf Kulawik, Managing Director. "We look forward to partnering with the Time team to realize the many opportunities that the combination offers both employees and customers alike."



The acquisition of Ruthmann is a significant step forward for Time Manufacturing Company in developing a robust product line that supports the many specialized access needs of telecommunications, electric utility and other essential end customers around the world. Time has international operations which represents a remarkable opportunity to expand and promote Ruthmann brands to a broader global audience.



The company will showcase its product lines across all brands at the following expositions, where the press is always welcome and invited to attend:



The APEX Show - Maastricht, Netherlands, June 15-17, 2021



The Utility Expo - Louisville, KY September 28-30, 2021







Time Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, cable placers, truck bodies, buckets, and other specialty equipment for electric utility, telecommunications, bridge inspection, tree care and other fleet-supported industries. Through Versalift, BrandFX, Aspen Aerials, Ruthmann, Steiger, Ecoline, and Bluelift brands, the company provides equipment to co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of facilities and distributors. Time Manufacturing Company now employs more than 1,600 associates worldwide.



