ISABS: Personalized Medicine Conference With Nobel Laureates to Be Held in Split, Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia and WASHINGTON, February 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



International Society for Applied Biological Sciences (ISABS), Mayo Clinic and St. Catherine Hospital are organizing "11th ISABS Conference on Forensic and Anthropologic Genetics and Mayo Clinic Lectures in Individualized Medicine" (http://www.isabs.net) in Split, Croatia, June 17th - June 22th, 2019. The Conference is supported by The American Academy for Forensic Sciences and conference topics include: personalized and regenerative medicine, pharmacogenomics, molecular diagnostics, stem cell therapy, epigenetics, biobanking, microbiome, cancer genetics, immunotherapy, forensic and anthropological genetics, ancient DNA analysis, etc.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8494251-isabs-medicine-conference-in-split-croatia



More than 50 invited speakers from Mayo Clinic, Harvard Medical School, Columbia University, Princeton University, University of Pennsylvania, MIT, Duke University, Max-Planck-Institute, Case Western Reserve University, Penn State University, Wistar Institute, George Washington University, Erasmus MC University, etc., as well as 500 participants will attend the Conference. Three Nobel Lectures will be given by prof. Robert Huber (Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry), prof. Avram Hershko (Technion), prof. Paul Modrich (Duke University).



Prof. Dragan Primorac, ISABS President said: "The future of medicine will rely on personalized treatments. During ISABS 2019 Conference we will envision the power and advances of personalized medicine that will create significant value for the healthcare system. Bringing together internationally renowned scientists to facilitate research and education of young scientists in individualized medicine speaks volumes about our dedication. We will also discuss significant progress in forensic and anthropological genetics in the last years."



International Society for Applied Biological Sciences (ISABS) is the Association of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and a leading society in forensic, anthropologic genetics and personalized medicine. ISABS Scientific Committee comprises four Nobel Laureates and world's top physicians and scientists.



According to U.S. News & World Report, Mayo Clinic is the #1 hospital overall and in more specialties that any other US hospital.



St. Catherine Hospital is a European center of excellence and the first European hospital to be awarded "Global Healthcare Accreditation."



Royal Philips, leading health technology company, is enabling patient-specific care with first-time-right decision-making and targeted therapy.



More information on "11th ISABS Conference on Forensic and Anthropologic Genetics and Mayo Clinic Lectures in Individualized Medicine" are available at http://www.isabs.net



Contact: ISABS 2019 Organizing Committee info@isabs.hr



Severina Evic info@isabs.hr Mobile: +385-91-244-55-89



(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819639/International_Society_for_Applied_Biological_Sciences.jpg)







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819639/International_Society_for_Applied_Biological_Sciences.jpg













Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8494251-isabs-medicine-conference-in-split-croatia









