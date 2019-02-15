JTI Awarded Top Employer for the 5th Consecutive Year

GENEVA, February 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Recognition for excellent work conditions in 53 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific,



Europe, Middle East and North America



During the annual ceremony in Amsterdam yesterday, JTI was awarded Top Employer for the 5th year running, sharing the prestigious recognition with a selected group of only 14 companies worldwide. In addition to the global award, JTI was also certified regionally as Top Employer Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and North America across an unprecedented 58 JTI offices in 53 countries[1].



Howard Parks, JTI's Senior Vice President of HR and Executive Committee member shared his views on why JTI consistently ranks amongst the world's best employers: "Above all, it's our employees who make JTI a Top Employer. Like investors, they truly care about the future success of our organization while we also believe that when they succeed, we succeed. By benchmarking our people-practices against the world's leading Top Employers, we always ensure that our organization remains an employer of choice for current and future employees."



JTI's best-in-class HR practices are not only recognized by the Top Employers Institute, but equally valued by its nearly 45,000 employees worldwide: In JTI's recent global Employee Engagement Survey, 95% of employees believed strongly in the values and objectives of JTI, 95% are willing to go the extra mile to help the company succeed, and 89% of employees said they would recommend JTI to a friend as a great place to work.



JTI's offices across the globe were recognized for their excellent employee conditions, outstanding opportunities for learning and development, and best-in-class HR practices, as confirmed by an independent assessment undertaken by the Top Employers Institute.



"We are delighted to support JTI's ambition to continuously improve the HR policies that affect close to 45,000 employees worldwide. Over the years, we have seen great progress with regards to best in class talent practices throughout the organization. This is proven by the consistent presence of JTI in the top regional ratings and one of the first companies to be certified as Global Top Employers since 2015," said David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute.



About JTI



JTI is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA and has the largest share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius and LD. With its internationally recognized brand Logic, JTI is also a major player in the e-cigarette market and has, since 2011, been present in the heated tobacco category with Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs close to 45,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for four consecutive years. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.jti.com [http://www.jti.com ].



1. 1 Europe: Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom Asia Pacific: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore and Thailand Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia North America: Canada, Mexico and United States Middle East: Cyprus, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and United Arab Emirates Country Certification only: Brazil







