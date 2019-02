Global Business Summit to Address Challenges of a World in Transition

NEW DELHI, February 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



5th Edition of The Global Business Summit to be held on 22nd and 23rd February 2019 in New Delhi to witness presence of global CEOs, economists, innovators, young entrepreneurs and high-ranking government representatives



Under the umbrella theme of sustainability, scalability and social change the eminent speakers at the Global Business Summit 2019 (http://www.et-gbs.com [https://www.et-gbs.com ]) will discuss the challenges of a world in transition as a result of a highly digital and an emerging shared economy. The Global Business Summit 2019 presented by The Economic Times and YES BANK and powered by Facebook, will be held on 22nd and 23rd February in New Delhi. The Hon'ble Prime Minister, Government of India, Narendra Modi will address the summit as the Chief Guest.



"The much anticipated 5th The Global Business Summit will highlight the changing narrative brought about by geo-political risks and new global economic order. We are stoked by the response received so far and are geared up to host yet another headline making and change inspiring confluence of leaders," said Vineet Jain, Managing Director, Times Group.



The summit which offers a strong platform for delegates to undertake Business to Business, Government to Government and Business to Government meetings is expected to bring together over 2,000 delegates from UK, Ireland, Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Jamaica, Poland, Oman, Cyprus and India.



A glimpse of the speakers [https://www.et-gbs.com/speakers-category/current-speakers ] :





- Punit Renjen, Global CEO, Deloitte

- Paul Hermelin, CEO, Capgemini

- Gopichand P Hinduja, Co-Chairman, Hinduja Group

- Nathan Blecharczyk, Co-Founder, Airbnb

- Guy Kawasaki, Chief Evangelist, Canva

- Martin Eberhard, Co-Founder, Tesla

- Alan Mamedi, Co-Founder & CEO, TrueCaller

- Michael Ward, CEO, Harrods

- Natalia Vodianova, Supermodel, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, Founder Elbi





The agenda [https://www.et-gbs.com/agenda ] includes power packed sessions:





- Global CEO's Panel: Navigating A World in Transition

- Brexit Panel

- Driving Disruption: Unleashing the Next Wave of Radical Transformation

- The Digital Advantage: Outperforming the Competition

- Panel Discussion on Data Regulation, Privacy & Transparency: Striking the Right

Balance





The summit will also host sessions on: Infrastructure, Women Leadership, Ease of Doing Business and Sustainability. The session titled DisrupteX will be addressed by leaders who choose to do things their way.



For more information on the Global Business Summit, including how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit http://www.et-gbs.com.



About Times Strategic Solutions



Times Strategic Solutions Ltd., functional under the brand name ET Edge, is an Economic Times initiative which is a part of 175-year-old Times Group.



