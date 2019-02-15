Bitstop Unveils Next Generation Bitcoin ATM at EuroCIS Conference

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin ATM pioneer Bitstop [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2376169-1&h=1006112052&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbitstop.co%2Ffranchise&a=Bitstop] has partnered with KIOSK Information Systems [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2376169-1&h=391210215&u=https%3A%2F%2Fkiosk.com%2F&a=KIOSK+Information+Systems] (KIOSK), the largest custom self-service solution provider in North America, to bring their next generation Bitcoin ATM to market, enabling customers to easily buy and sell bitcoin and other digital currencies. KIOSK, along with their parent company Posiflex, [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2376169-1&h=601136359&u=http%3A%2F%2Fposiflex.com%2F&a=Posiflex%2C] will be featuring the new Bitstop Bitcoin ATM at the EuroCIS conference in Posiflex's booth #C42/Hall 9.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822259/Bitstop_Bitcoin_ATM_EuroCIS.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822259/Bitstop_Bitcoin_ATM_EuroCIS.jpg]



Bitstop's Bitcoin ATM software platform paired with KIOSK's industry-leading hardware sets a new standard in the Bitcoin ATM Industry, an industry that has grown from nothing five years ago to over 4,000 Bitcoin ATMs in 2018 (coinatmradar.com). Over 1000 Bitcoin ATMs have been installed in Europe with deployments all over Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland and the United Kingdom. Worldwide, new deployments are happening daily.



Bitcoin ATMs allow retailers to monetize unused floor space and drive additional foot traffic to the store. Bitcoin ATMs are becoming more common in typical retail storefronts such as supermarkets, malls, petrol stations, hotels & airports.



On the Bitcoin ATM solution partnership announcement, William Butler, KIOSK CEO, said, "Bitstop is one of the most knowledgeable companies in the Bitcoin ATM industry and we're very happy to be working with them. It's exciting to be on the forefront of a new financial self-service application with such tremendous growth potential."



Andrew Barnard, Bitstop's CEO & Co-Founder, states, "Bitcoin ATMs are one of the few businesses in Bitcoin and Blockchain that can actually produce revenue. That's why we designed an easy Bitcoin ATM solution that other operators can manage along with our support. Our partnership combines Bitstop's deep knowledge and experience in the Bitcoin ATM industry with KIOSK's 25+ years of industry-leading design and engineering experience. The result is a simple, secure and reliable Bitcoin ATM that benefits the consumer, operator and retailer."



About Bitstop: Bitstop is a Bitcoin software platform. Founded in 2013, Bitstop is an early pioneer in the Bitcoin ATM industry whose mission is to build tools and services which make Bitcoin easier and more accessible. Find out more at https://bitstop.co/franchise [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2376169-1&h=1093873314&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbitstop.co%2Ffranchise&a=https%3A%2F%2Fbitstop.co%2Ffranchise]



About KIOSK Information Systems: As the Market Leader in Self-service Solutions, KIOSK provides proven expertise in design engineering, application development, integration, manufacturing, field support, and managed services for even the most sophisticated self-service platforms. https://kiosk.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2376169-1&h=3740429946&u=https%3A%2F%2Fkiosk.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fkiosk.com%2F]



Contacts



Bitstop Serguei Hernandez, serguei@bitstop.co [mailto:serguei@bitstop.co]



KIOSK Information Systems Cheryl Madeson, cmadeson@kiosk.com [mailto:cmadeson@kiosk.com]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628363/Bitstop_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628363/Bitstop_Logo.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822259/Bitstop_Bitcoin_ATM_EuroCIS.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2376169-1&h=841203444&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F822259%2FBitstop_Bitcoin_ATM_EuroCIS.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F822259%2FBitstop_Bitcoin_ATM_EuroCIS.jpg] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628363/Bitstop_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2376169-1&h=4052670855&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F628363%2FBitstop_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F628363%2FBitstop_Logo.jpg]



Web site: https://bitstop.co/



