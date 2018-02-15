VWR Announces Exclusive Solution for Nucleic Acid Purification in Europe with Omega Bio-tek Reagents and Hamilton Bonaduz AG

A highly versatile and customizable automation solution for budget and space constrained laboratories



RADNOR, Pennsylvania, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VWR, acquired by Avantor in 2017 as a wholly-owned subsidiary and leading global provider of product and service solutions to laboratory and production customers, announced today it has reached an agreement with Hamilton Bonaduz AG, a leading provider in the design and manufacture of automated liquid handling robots, to offer the Hamilton Microlab Firefly NIMBUS and STAR line of platforms to its European customers. Offered exclusively through VWR, these products will be sold as part of a package with reagents from Omega Bio-tek Inc, a biotechnology company providing innovative nucleic acid purification solutions.



Omega Bio-tek offers an extensive line of magnetic bead-based nucleic acid isolation kits for a wide spectrum of sample types including whole blood, buccal swabs and agricultural samples. Hamilton's compact, automated liquid handler, Firefly NIMBUS 96 platform, incorporates preconfigured protocols for processing different sample types utilizing Omega Bio-tek's Mag-Bind(®) technology. With the addition of VWR as the distributor, customers can take advantage of VWR's excellent logistical capabilities and customer service. VWR currently has sales representatives and warehouses throughout Western Europe, ensuring world class distribution service to your door.



"The Firefly NIMBUS 96 is an ideal solution for budget and space constrained laboratories performing DNA or RNA isolation. It also provides customers with an easy-to-use, customized automation platform for nucleic acid extraction with the capability to automate other laboratory processes," said Dr. Jörg Pochert, Vice President of Hamilton Life Science Robotics at Hamilton Bonaduz AG.



"VWR has distributed Omega Bio-tek's quality reagents for years. By collaborating with Omega Bio-tek and Hamilton Bonaduz AG, we are offering an innovative solution to improve workflows and help obtain faster, better results for our customers supporting genomics," said Dr. Nils Clausnitzer, Executive Vice President, Europe. "We have now simplified the overall process for our customers by offering the full solution directly from VWR."



