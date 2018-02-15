Namirial Group Establishes a New Subsidiary in Germany

SENIGALLIA, Italy, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Namirial Group, global leader in Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solutions, has established a new subsidiary in Germany, Namirial Deutschland GmbH, to accelerate the adoption of the company's solution for identification, authentication and electronic signature. The office is the 20th location of the Namirial Group. Millions of users are esigning every day with Namirial solutions.



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470292/Namirial_Group_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/641032/Namirial_Deutschland_GmbH.jpg )



Namirial has recruited an initial team of seasoned sales, business development and marketing executives. It is headed by Johannes Leser, who has joined as Managing Director together with Antonio Taurisano, who is also General Manager for Digital Transaction Management of Namirial Group. Also in the team are Irina Kulakova as Senior Solution Consultant, Ralph Maute as Principal Solution Consultant and Joerg Lenz as Director Marketing and Public Relations. This initial team has a combined experience of more than 60 years in digital transaction management solutions. Their new office will be located in the Stuttgart region.



Claudio Gabellini and Enrico Giacomelli, founders and owners of Namirial Group, comment: "Since 2014 the eIDAS Regulation has tremendously propelled our European business. Our customer base in Germany and several neighbouring countries is growing at fast pace. Our new subsidiary is a natural response to increasing demand in our solutions and part of our long term sustainable growth strategy. Our latest expansion follows a very successful 2017, highlighted by the successful launch of our digital end-to-end customer onboarding solution including live video identification for remote users."



Antonio Taurisano explains: "We are excited to have a strong and experienced team engaging with our customers, partners and prospects and guide them in their digital transformation journey. The eIDAS regulation provides a bunch of new options to design processes which are both cost-effective and user-friendly throughout all channels. Efficient customer onboarding and contracting processes are top priorities in many organizations. eIDAS compliant qualified certificates are a must have in many B2C use cases and we can cover all requirements for trustworthy and compliant digital transaction management."



Johannes Leser adds: "Paper is still clogging way to much business processes. We are very excited to support Namirial customers and partners with our skills and experience in processes, technologies and industries to get paper out of their workflows in a trustworthy manner and provide compelling signature experience. Namirial is providing the platform to keep these processes flexible, in particular the critical and security related identification and authentication of their users."



About Namirial



Namirial is a global leader in trusted security for Digital Transaction Management with solutions for user electronic identification, multi-factor authentication, digital certificates, electronic signature, electronic invoicing, and digital archiving. The company has been certified for many products and services including being an eIDAS Qualified Trust Service Provider. Namirial employs more than 350 people and is processing several millions of transactions every day. Besides various several offices in Italy the Namirial group runs subsidiaries in Austria, Brasil, Germany and Romania and is represented in the United States.



In late 2015 Namirial acquired Austrian company Xyzmo, best known for her handwritten biometric signature software "Significant" which is now installed on more than 375.000 workplaces. Today Namirial has a complete e-signature portfolio catering for remote signing scenarios and offering a highly flexible solution suite for seamless, fully white-labeled integration.



For more information, visit http://www.namirial.com/it/ [https://www.namirial.com/it ] or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/641032/Namirial_Deutschland_GmbH.jpg







http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470292/Namirial_Group_Logo.jpg









CONTACT: JOERG-M. LENZ, Director Marketing and Public Relations Namirial Group, +39-071-7901985, j.lenz@namirial.com



