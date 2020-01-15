Agilyx Closes Growth Financing and Opens Offices in Oslo Norway and Boston Metro Area

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx Corporation ("Agilyx"), the leader in chemical recycling of post-use plastics back into polymers, chemicals and low carbon fuels, today announced the Company has secured growth financing from a diverse set of European investors led by Carnegie Investment Bank as the sole advisor on the financing. As part of that growth financing the Company also announced it has selected Oslo, Norway as the location for establishing an office that will support the European market opportunities as well as an office in the Boston Metro Area that will expand its corporate and business development capabilities.



"This announcement is a major milestone for the Company," stated Joe Vaillancourt CEO of Agilyx, "We are excited to add such an impressive set of institutional, private equity and family office investors to the Agilyx team who share our vision and who are fully committed to supporting environmental solutions. Together with the exceptional support we received from Carnegie Investment Bank, we are well positioned to execute on our strategic goals."



"Carnegie Investment Bank is proud to have supported Agilyx in this growth financing round. We strongly believe that the world needs to start to improve current plastic recycling rates and treat plastic as a renewable resource, and that Agilyx has the solution, expertise and business model to be a leading player in this commercial transformation. We are excited to continue to support Agilyx going forward," said Christian Begby, CEO of Carnegie Norway.



About Agilyx Corporation Agilyx is the leader and pioneer in chemically recycling difficult-to-recycle post use plastic streams into high value low carbon circular feedstocks and fuels. The company has developed the first system capable of recycling polystyrene waste into styrene monomer, which is then used to remake new polystyrene ("PS") products. The company also has commercialized a technology that converts mixed plastics to high quality crude oil. From these first to market products, the company has since expanded its product platform into a broad range of customized low carbon chemicals, polymers and fuels. Agilyx is working with waste service providers, municipalities, refiners, and both private and public enterprises to develop closed-loop industrial solutions for mixed waste plastics. Contact us to have your plastic waste streams recycled at info@agilyx.com [mailto:info@agilyx.com]. For more information, follow us on social media and visit us at www.agilyx.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2692801-1&h=3984000377&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.agilyx.com%2F&a=www.agilyx.com].



About Carnegie Investment Bank Carnegie Investment Bank was founded in 1803 by David Carnegie. Today, Carnegie Investment Bank has grown to be the market leader in Investment Banking, Securities and Private Banking services in the Nordic region with additional offices in London and New York. Through 620 extremely knowledgeable and committed employees Carnegie Investment Bank has created a meeting place between knowledge and capital where focus is always on the client in the Nordic market.



