Chubb announces changes to its European leadership team

Nadia Côté appointed Head of Major Accounts Division for Europe



Veronique Brionne appointed Country President for France



Florian Eisele appointed Director of Accident & Health, Continental Europe



LONDON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced a series of changes to its European leadership team.



Nadia Côté has been appointed Head of its Major Accounts Division for Europe. Currently Country President for France, Nadia succeeds Suresh Krishnan who has been appointed Chief Operating Officer Chubb North America Accident and Health.



In this newly-expanded role, Nadia will set and implement business strategy for the Major Accounts Division so that clients and brokers benefit fully from Chubb's risk and underwriting expertise and multinational network and services. In addition, she will be responsible for global broker relationships and broker networks outside North America for Chubb's Overseas General Division.



Nadia will relocate to London and report to Adam Clifford, Division President for Chubb in Continental Europe and Sara Mitchell, Division President for the United Kingdom and Ireland retail business.



Nadia's successor as Country President for France is Veronique Brionne, currently Director of Accident & Health for Continental Europe. Veronique will be responsible for Chubb's property and casualty, accident and health, and consumer lines operations across France. She will continue to be based in Paris and will report to Adam Clifford. This appointment is subject to regulatory approval.



Veronique will be succeeded as Director of Accident & Health Continental Europe by Florian Eisele, currently Country President for Switzerland. In his new role, Florian will have responsibility for all of Chubb's A&H business throughout Continental Europe. He will be based in Zürich and report to Adam Clifford. A separate announcement on Florian's replacement will be made in due course.



All appointments are effective 1 March. In addition, Florian will continue in his role as Country President for Switzerland until his successor is named.



David Furby, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President European Group said:



"I am delighted to announce these significant new appointments. Nadia Côté, Veronique Brionne and Florian Eisele each bring a wealth of experience to their respective roles and have a track record of demonstrating strong leadership and delivering success for the businesses under their responsibility. I look forward to working with them all in their new capacities as we drive Chubb to further growth in revenue and earnings across Europe in 2020.



"I would also like to thank Suresh Krishnan for his dedication to developing and implementing Chubb's Major Accounts proposition in Europe which has seen the Division grow significantly under his leadership."



