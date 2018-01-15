Leading the New 3C Trend, KDX Initiates the Global SR Alliance

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of January 10, 2018, the second day of CES, KDX, a global 3D perception and interaction technology leader, launches SR technology, and together with over 40 global noted 3D ecology firms holds the launch ceremony of SR Alliance, aiming at establishing the SR Alliance (SRA) and promoting innovation in the global consumer electronics industry. Mr. Zhong Yu, Chairman of KDX Group, Ms. Xu Shu, CEO of KDX Group, Mr. Zhang Biao, President of KDX 3D Business Group, and Mr. Ren Zhongwei, President of KDXC, jointly with copartner leaders, media and enterprise representatives, attend the SRA Launch Ceremony.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628341/Group_Photo_of_SR_Alliance.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628341/Group_Photo_of_SR_Alliance.jpg]



The representatives of KDX's copartners and industry bodies, like global 3D display technology originator Phillips, global 3D sound effect leader AURO TECHNOLOGY, ultrasonic touch sensitivity leader Ultrahaptics, global online retailer leader JD, famous information and wireless communication firm Arima, Shenzhen Electronics Industry Association, world-leading AR product and service provider Hiscene, present and make speeches at the ceremony. The representatives of firms and units including Samsung, Huawei, Lenovo, TCL, ZTE, Haier, Hisense, Acer, BOE, Qualcomm, Konka, Skyworth, China Resources, China Telecom, AOC, Acer, Asus, Bullitt, Audix, Clevo, Cube, Huajie Chuangshi, Leyard, Newtree, Positivo, CyberTech, Simcom, Smartisan, China-Webnet, Sprocomm, TINNO, Tecno, Vestel, Yota and ZSpace witness the establishment of SR Alliance.



As the global 3D perception and interaction technology leader, KDX acts as a SR technology initiator and strives to be a pusher of the SR industry. Having a disruptive influence, SR spans multiple links like technology, product, application and content, so it needs integration of the global top resources and joint development of leading firms. In this respect, KDX, jointly with its global copartners builds the SR Alliance and establishes the industry platform for SR development and application. The establishment of SR Alliance drives global top terminal manufacturers, software providers, solution providers, distributors, content providers and other firms to cooperate with a view to making top strategic planning and design, co-building the SR innovation platform for resources integration and information sharing in the 3D+ strategy, accelerating SR industrialization, and extending trillion-scale market.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628341/Group_Photo_of_SR_Alliance.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628341/Group_Photo_of_SR_Alliance.jpg]



CONTACT: Ma Wenlong, +86(13918005505), mawenlong@kdxfilm.com



