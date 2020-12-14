TIDAL Extends Holiday Cheer With 4 Months of Any TIDAL Plan For $4 Limited-Time Offer

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global music streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, announced a special limited-time offer for the holiday season. New customers are eligible to sign up for four months of any TIDAL plan for $4.00, including HiFi, Premium, Family, Student and Military, now through January 8, 2021. To redeem the offer, new members can head to TIDAL.com/holiday-offer [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3011603-1&h=2423780119&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftidal.com%2Foffers%2Fholiday-offer&a=TIDAL.com%2Fholiday-offer].



TIDAL's Premium and HiFi tiers offer music fans unlimited access to its extensive catalog of over 70 million tracks across all genres, thousands of expertly curated playlists by TIDAL's seasoned editorial team, and endless artist radio stations. Both Premium and HiFi members can enjoy elevated listening with album commentary from artists like Mariah Carey [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3011603-1&h=1225052619&u=https%3A%2F%2Flisten.tidal.com%2Fplaylist%2F9a0eb055-fd74-477f-a751-b3014fa4ab69&a=Mariah+Carey], Alicia Keys [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3011603-1&h=1779135020&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftidal.com%2Fbrowse%2Falbum%2F156010613&a=Alicia+Keys] and U2 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3011603-1&h=152791127&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftidal.com%2Fbrowse%2Falbum%2F160120823&a=U2], animated artwork and performances with more interaction and dimension. HiFi members [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3011603-1&h=1210231924&u=http%3A%2F%2Ftidal.com%2Fsound-quality&a=HiFi+members] have the added benefit of listening to the best sound quality available, including TIDAL Masters [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3011603-1&h=3492878798&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftidal.com%2Fmasters&a=TIDAL+Masters] and immersive sound experiences from Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Reality Audio.



New members can also check out TIDAL's recently launched editorially curated "Best of 2020" playlist series. Hand-picked by TIDAL's experts, the Best of playlists are available for music lovers to revel in featuring an array of this year's most notable tracks. Each week in December, TIDAL will add a new category of "Best of" playlists to the homepage. Playlist categories include "Best of Audio Playlists," "Best of Videos Playlists," "Best of Label Playlists" and "Artists to Watch 2021."



Whether you're looking for a last minute gift or need something to accompany your new electronics, TIDAL's full array of features are available across platforms and devices like: Plex, Roku, Amazon Alexa, Apple TV/Android TV, Apple CarPlay, Samsung Wearables and direct control with Sonos (Complete list here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3011603-1&h=1584495236&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftidal.com%2Fpartners%2F&a=here]).



Following the four-month limited holiday membership, members can continue their subscription at $9.99/month for Premium and $19.99/month for HiFi - discounts are available for students (-50%), military (-40%), first responders (-40%) and families (6 accounts for $14.99 (Premium) or $29.99 (HiFi)).



New members can claim the holiday offer in all countries TIDAL is available*.



About TIDAL TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 56 countries, the streaming service has more than 70 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in Premium and HiFi tiers--recordings which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings, and Dolby Atmos Music.



*New customers in Brazil can redeem an offer of 5 months of any TIDAL plan for $5.00



