Airbiquity Named 2019 Telematics Solution Provider of the Year by Mobile Breakthrough Awards

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2642797-1&h=1693588503&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbiquity.com%2F&a=Airbiquity](®), a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has been selected by Mobile Breakthrough Awards [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2642797-1&h=4128956469&u=http%3A%2F%2Fmobilebreakthroughawards.com%2F&a=Mobile+Breakthrough+Awards] as the 2019 Telematics Solution Provider of the Year. These awards recognize the top companies, products, innovation, and people in the mobile and wireless industries today.



Airbiquity earned recognition for its OTAmatic [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2642797-1&h=2330510723&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbiquity.com%2Fproduct-offerings%2Fsoftware-and-data-management&a=OTAmatic](®) over-the-air (OTA) software and data management solution, which enables automakers and automotive suppliers to securely orchestrate and automate highly scaled connected vehicle software updates and data management campaigns from the cloud. With OTAmatic, automakers and suppliers can efficiently plan and execute OTA campaigns with highly refined vehicle and device targeting, discrete policy and privacy controls, fully customizable consumer communications, and solution deployment flexibility.



"We're honored to be selected by Mobile Breakthrough Awards as a mobility innovator," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. "By leveraging Airbiquity's OTAmatic in-vehicle and cloud OTA software technology automakers can remotely update and service their vehicle fleets while creating more relevant and personalized consumer driving and ownership experiences contributing to enhanced brand consideration and loyalty."



About Airbiquity Airbiquity(®) is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle software technology and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management with OTAmatic(®). Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.



