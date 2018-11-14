Maytronics Dolphin iO(TM) Wins 2018 Piscine Global Innovations Trophy for Smart Pool Products

KIBBUTZ YIZREEL, Israel, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Powered by revolutionary self-learning artificial intelligence technology, the Maytronics Dolphin iO is the first robotic pool cleaner that enables personalized pool cleaning



Maytronics, the global leader in robotic pool cleaners, is proud to be chosen co-winner of the Piscine Global 2018 Pool Innovations Trophy in the Smart Pool Category. The award-winning product is the Maytronics Dolphin iO(TM), the first-ever robotic pool cleaner powered by Opteq(TM), a self-learning artificial intelligence technology featuring 3D digital mapping of the pool.



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781872/Maytronics.jpg )



The trophy was presented on November 13 at Piscine Global in Lyon, France, Europe's leading swimming pool and wellness event, in recognition of outstanding innovation in new products or sustainable development solutions for the pool.



With the iO, Maytronics is the first company to leverage artificial intelligence for pool cleaning, bringing robotic pool cleaning into the age of smart, self-learning devices.



Powered by Maytronics' revolutionary Opteq(TM) technology, the iO knows its exact location in the pool and can navigate to any point in the pool as if it has an underwater GPS system. This enables it to automatically determine the most efficient way to clean each pool in accordance with the pool shape, structure, obstacles and requested cleaning mode. It defines the scanning path and time required to cover all surfaces and can provide tangible proof of complete coverage of the entire pool surface, including floor, walls, and waterline. End-users can fully control the cleaner from anywhere via a mobile app, including setting it to navigate to any point in the pool, clean only certain parts of the pool, go to a pre-defined location at the end of the cleaning operation, or climb to the waterline at a pre-defined precise location.



"By addressing changing consumer demands with revolutionary products like the iO, Maytronics continues to be the market-leading innovator in pool care," commented Eyal Tryber, CEO of Maytronics. "Winning the 2018 Piscine Innovation Trophy is a great honor, and we take it as both a compliment and as inspiration to take pool care innovation even further."



The Maytronics Dolphin iO will be introduced for select partners and pool owners for evaluation during 2019. General availability to the market is expected in Europe and North America in 2020.



Visit http://lyon.maytronics.com to learn more.







Media inquiries:

Noa Yonish

Maytronics Brand Manager

Mobile: +972-50-7589973

Mail: noa.yonish@maytronics.com













Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781872/Maytronics.jpg









