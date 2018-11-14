Subaru Forester Driver Maxes Out Odometer at 1 Million Kilometres

ZAVENTEM, Belgium, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --





- Subaru Forester owner clocks up 1 million kilometres with no breakdowns

- Subarus are built to last with 97% of cars built in the last ten years still on the

road*[1]





Musician Jerner Jung from Slovenia has reached 1 million kilometres - the equivalent of driving 25 laps around the world - in the first generation Subaru Forester he bought on a friend's recommendation back in 1998.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8431251-subaru-forester-driver-maxes-out-odometer



Jerner, also known as Jerry, recalls the moment he reached 1 million kilometres while driving in his hometown of Ljubljana as the car's odometer clicked round and got stuck on 999,999 kilometres: "I was constantly checking the odometer because I thought it would be automatically restarted to 0 kilometres. So I took pictures before because I expected no one would believe me. To my pleasant surprise it got stuck at 999,999 kilometres."



Two decades since buying the vehicle, and after driving in all kinds of weather conditions and road environments, Jerry's Forester has never broken down. "I always paid attention to its regular maintenance and this car still retains about 70% of its original parts to this day."



Subaru Europe President and CEO, Masamichi Kudo said: "We congratulate Jerry for this great achievement and also for taking good care of his Subaru. This Forester reaching the 1 million kilometre mark is further proof of our cars' longevity, built to last longer."



Subaru has established a reputation for making tough cars to withstand the effects of both the elements and time. Over 97% of the Subaru vehicles sold in Europe in the last 10 years are still on the road today*[1].



The current, fourth generation Subaru Forester received top ratings in crash safety evaluation programmes worldwide. This includes winning the highest five-star overall rating in the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP)*[2] safety performance test in 2012.



The combination of Subaru's core technology, Symmetrical All-wheel Drive, Boxer Engine and X-mode feature with Hill Descent Control, gives the latest Forester in Europe the capability needed on challenging road and weather conditions.



(*) 1 Based on IHS Markit European vehicles in operation as of end December 2016



(*) 2 Euro NCAP is an independent agency composed of European governments and European motoring and consumer organizations, assessing new car safety performance since 1997 situations in poor visibility



(*) 6 Forester, Outback, Subaru XV



