FSD Pharma Adds David Urban to Board of Directors

TORONTO, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



FSD Pharma Inc. ("FSD Pharma" or the "Company") (CSE: HUGE) (OTCQB: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9) announced today the appointment of David Urban to the Company's Board of Directors.



Mr. Urban is an accomplished business and government relations executive. He advises companies ranging in size from start-ups to the Fortune 100 on interaction with government in order to maximize stakeholder and shareholder value. In the field of politics, Mr. Urban has achieved success serving as an advisor to campaigns at the highest levels, including the President of the United States, the United States Senate and United States House of Representatives. In addition to his role as a government consultant and political advisor, Mr. Urban is a frequent contributor to CNN as a political commentator.



"It is an honor to welcome David Urban to the FSD Pharma Board of Directors. David has been a good friend and a personal advisor to us on policy relating to our industry in Washington, DC," said Dr. Raza Bokhari, interim CEO and Co-Chairman of the Board. "His experience influencing public policy debates and as a bi-partisan government relations leader at the highest level will powerfully amplify FSD Pharma's message regarding the compelling role that synthetic cannabinoids can play in effectively treating neurological disorders and finding a better solution to counter the opioid epidemic."



"Our vision for FSD Pharma to become a global leader in medicinal cannabis is beginning to solidify. David's legislative acumen will be of vital importance as we embark on a quest to affect the conversation on this very important topic in the US capitol," said Anthony Durkacz Co-chairman & Co-Founder.



"David's joining the Board as an independent Director is an important milestone for the Company and we welcome his expertise in advancing education and awareness about the potential contribution that cannabinoids can have in addressing the opioid epidemic," added Zeeshan Saeed, President and Co-Founder.



"I'm pleased to be joining the FSD Pharma Board of Directors," said Mr. Urban. "As the United States Congress and current Administration look at innovative ways to address the national crisis of opioid abuse, dependence, and overdose, I believe it's important to work on a bi-partisan basis to expand awareness of research and development of synthetic cannabinoid pharmaceuticals as a viable option to this crisis."



Mr. Urban joins the Board of Directors bringing important high-level experience and expertise in public policy, legislative and political arenas.



Mr. Urban served as Chief of Staff for United States Senator Arlen Specter (R-PA) and more recently, served as a senior advisor to the 2016 Trump campaign. Capable of working across the aisle, Roll Call noted that Mr. Urban was "a member of Washington's community of influential Republican moderates and pragmatists." Politico named Mr. Urban one of the 30 most powerful people in President Trump's Washington. Mr. Urban currently serves as the President of the American Continental Group (ACG), a leading bi-partisan government affairs and strategic consulting firm which is consistently ranked as one of the top firms in Washington.



Mr. Urban earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Pennsylvania, a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point.



About FSD Pharma



FSD Pharma is focused on the development of the highest quality indoor grown, pharmaceutical grade cannabis and on the research and development of novel cannabinoid-based treatments for several central nervous system disorders, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome. The Company's phase one growth plan involves the development of 25,000 square feet of indoor grow space at its Ontario facility and an additional 220,000 square feet, which pending approval by Health Canada, is expected to be operational in the first quarter 2019.



FSD facilities sit on 72 acres of land with 40 acres primed for development and an expansion capability of up to 3,896,000 square feet.



FSD's wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma, is a licensed producer of cannabis having received its cultivation license under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) on October 13, 2017 and is now operating under the recently enacted Cannabis Act. FV Pharma vision is to transform its current headquarters in a Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario into the largest hydroponic indoor grow facility in the world. FV Pharma intends to cover all aspects of this exciting, new industry, including cultivation, legal, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development.



Forward-Looking Information



Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the development of the Corporation's indoor cannabis facility and its business goals and objectives. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking-information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







Contact Information:

Zeeshan Saeed, President and Founder, FSD Pharma Inc.

Email: zeeshan@fsdpharma.com

Telephone: (416) 854-8884



Investor Relations

Email: IR@fsdpharma.com

Website: http://www.fsdpharma.com



Media Relations

Ned Berkowitz

Email: Ned.Berkowitz@russopartnersllc.com

Tel: (646) 942-5629









