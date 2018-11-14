FundCount Wins Best Client Communications at the WealthBriefing GCC Region Awards 2018

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software won for Best Client Communications at the WealthBriefing GCC Region Awards held in Dubai. These well-respected annual awards recognize best of breed providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities throughout the GCC.



FundCount's portfolio, partnership and general ledger accounting software is used by family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms around the world. The company's robust reporting enables wealth managers to create reports in minutes, rather than days or weeks. Commenting on FundCount's winning entry, a member of the judging panel said, "FundCount is very welcoming to clients' needs. Its focus on deploying a reporting tool that enables wealth managers to deliver bespoke reports between the financial institution and their clients was well regarded."



"FundCount's on-demand, customizable reports and client portal arm wealth managers with critical tools that enhance communication with their clients," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "We are honored that the judging panel recognized the benefits of FundCount by awarding us the title of Best Client Communications."



"These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry. They truly reflect excellence in wealth management," said Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO and Publisher of WealthBriefing.



Editor's Notes



About FundCount Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 120 hedge funds, single and multi-family offices, fund administrators and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $125 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com [http://www.fundcount.com/].



About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView") ClearView Financial Media was founded by CEO, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events programme. With teams based in London, Singapore, Switzerland, US, South Africa and the Philippines, the company is one of the fastest-growing media groups serving the financial services sector.



CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Abby Friedman +1- 908-904-1926. Other inquiries: Mike Slemmer: +1-617-586-3365



Web site: http://www.fundcount.com/



