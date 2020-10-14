Appian Recognises International Partner Award Winners at AppianEUROPE20

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian announced its International Partner Award Winners at the AppianEUROPE20 virtual conference. This annual award celebrates Appian's leading partners in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their ability to innovate and deliver transformational value with Appian's Low-code Automation Platform [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2949701-1&h=3660481412&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.appian.com%2Fplatform%2F%3Futm_source%3Dreferral%26utm_medium%3Dpress-release%26utm_campaign%3Dae-2020&a=Appian%27s+Low-code+Automation+Platform].



"These awards recognise our leading EMEA partners for enabling transformation, growth, and innovation for our joint customers. Appian has a strong and dedicated global partner ecosystem, and we are pleased to share the recognition of this year's most outstanding participants across the region," said Erik de Haas, VP Alliances for EMEA and APAC at Appian.



Appian is proud to present its 2020 International Partner Award winners:





-- Transformation Award - Everis, an NTT DATA Company

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2949701-1&h=3705029131&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fwww.everis.com%2Fglobal%2Fen&a=Everis%2C+an+NTT+DATA+Company]Everis

Iberia has been instrumental in transforming the supply chain at one of

the largest telecommunications companies in the world. Using Appian,

Everis consultants helped automate the entire lifecycle of managing

security requirements and compliance of its international suppliers. The

new solution has helped this global telco company streamline operational

processes, improve operational security and reduce supplier onboarding

time.

-- Growth Award - PwC UK

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2949701-1&h=4143595086&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fwww.pwc.co.uk%2F&a=PwC+UK]Already a worldwide leader in consulting,

PwC has successfully established an Appian practice within PwC UK to

help their Financial Services clients digitise and transform their

business. Known for its industry and technology expertise, the team at

PwC UK has helped many clients address pain points and deliver solutions

within weeks. This focus and dedication lead to accelerated growth by

300% over the last 18 months.

-- Innovation Award - NextWave

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2949701-1&h=39323211&u=https%3A%2F%

2Fwww.nxwave.co.uk%2F&a=NextWave]Founded with a purpose to create better

financial services through technology, NextWave has delivered agile and

innovative fintech solutions on the Appian platform for its customers.

In just six months against the backdrop of the pandemic, NextWave has

established teams of world-class consultants and engineers in two

offices, engaged with multiple top tier clients and delivered new

business solutions for rapid business outcomes.

-- Value Award - Procensol

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2949701-1&h=2771899935&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fwww.procensol.com%2F&a=Procensol]As a long-term trusted partner of

Appian, Procensol has been the backbone for many UK deliveries over the

last year. They have been instrumental in delivering a new digital

customer due diligence experience at a leading UK national bank.

Procensol offers incredible value in the speed and performance of their

delivery team with exceptional quality of delivery, flexibility to

engage with a multitude of delivery profiles, and agility in working

style and approach.

-- EMEA Reseller of the Year - convedo

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2949701-1&h=2500776976&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fwww.convedo.com%2F&a=convedo]Based in the UK and Germany with

clients in 13 countries, convedo provides Intelligent Automation

services and solutions to help companies build world-class AI-powered

automated back-office processes. By leveraging Appian's Low-code

Automation Platform and solutions, including CampusPass and

WorkforceSafety, convedo has successfully closed new businesses and

entered new markets.

As part of Appian's global partner ecosystem, these partners deliver world-class solutions and services across industries for various leading organisations in EMEA.



"Despite 2020 being a challenging year, these winners thrived under pressure and uncertainty," said Marc Wilson, Founder and Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Industries. "They found opportunities to help organisations across the world deliver solutions at rapid speed using Appian's Low-code Automation Platform, always with quality, security and scalability. These market leaders and shakers are shaping how people work and companies deliver services in a digital age, making an impact in this world."



About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2949701-1&h=3452820873&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.appian.com%2F%3Futm_source%3Dreferral%26utm_medium%3Dpress-release%26utm_campaign%3Dae-2020&a=www.appian.com].



CONTACT: Nicole Greggs, Director of Media Relations, +1 703.260.7868, Nicole.Greggs@appian.com



Web site: http://www.appian.com//



