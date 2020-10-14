Planon signs partnership with MazeMap

BRIGHTON, England, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon and MazeMap [https://bit.ly/3igZ6uY] are partnering to integrate Planon's software for real estate, space, and asset management and MazeMap's digital wayfinding solutions. This will enable organisations to offer an improved real-time user experience to building occupants and visitors.



MazeMap specialises in digital in- and outdoor wayfinding for large campuses such as universities, hospitals, offices, and conference venues. By connecting MazeMap's technology with Planon's Integrated Workplace Management Systems [https://planonsoftware.com/uk/glossary/iwms/?utm_source=wire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=uk-press-release-partnership-mazemap-planon] (IWMS), building occupants will benefit from enhanced navigation tools.



Thomas Jelle, CEO of MazeMap - explained, 'We are delighted to partner with Planon and to bring our digital wayfinding solution to the platform. The joint solution enables building occupants to get real-time directions from A to B.'



'Combining MazeMap's expertise with Planon's market leading IWMS allows us to meet the growing demand for an embedded wayfinding solution,' said Pierre Guelen, CEO of Planon. Iwan van Eldijk, VP Partnering & Alliances at Planon, added 'Organisations will benefit from the user-friendly integration of MazeMap's wayfinding solution with their Planon software solutions [https://planonsoftware.com/uk/software-services/?utm_source=wire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=uk-press-release-partnership-mazemap-planon] and will be able to offer a more hospitable experience to building users."



About Planon



With over 35 years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software, proven best practices and professional services that help building owners and occupiers, commercial service providers, and financial controllers to streamline business processes for buildings, assets, workplaces and people. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for over 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.



About MazeMap



MazeMap [https://bit.ly/3igZ6uY] is a global provider of digital wayfinding solutions for large campuses such as universities, hospitals, offices, and conference venues. MazeMap is paving the way for innovation by accommodating a number of high-tech integrations, which allow for data visualisation, FMS integration, and building management solutions.



