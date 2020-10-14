Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Beijing Review released documentary "Hiroto Kawasaki: Living as a farmer in China"

woensdag 14 oktober 2020 14:11 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiroto Kawasaki is a 74-year-old Japanese agricultural expert working in Xiaoliugu Village, Xinxiang City, Henan Province in central China. In 2009 when he visited rural areas during an exchange at Qingdao Agricultural University, he found that the agricultural development there relied heavily on chemical fertilizers. This experience inspired Kawasaki to find a new life goal after retirement - to develop green agriculture in China's rural areas. After seven years' effort, he finally succeeded in the cultivation of organic plants, including tomatoes, and also helped a local farm to achieve relatively stable income. With his second goal of training agricultural talents, he has decided to stay in China and keep promoting circular agriculture in more places.

This documentary was produced by Beijing Review, China's only national weekly news magazine in English.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312559/Beijing_Review_Documentary_A_Japanese_and_his_organic_farm_in_China.mp4 [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312559/Beijing_Review_Documentary_A_Japanese_and_his_organic_farm_in_China.mp4] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310975/Beijing_Review_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310975/Beijing_Review_Logo.jpg]

Contact: Jin Zhixiao Tel: +86-18811324067 E-mail: callmejking@163.com [mailto:callmejking@163.com] Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/callmejking [https://www.facebook.com/callmejking] YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIdcTlLoK1w [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIdcTlLoK1w]

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234