The 3rd Smart City International Symposium will be held in collaboration between South Korea and UK

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Agency for Infrastructure Technology Advancement (KAIA) is collaborating with the UK to bring its annual "The 3rd Smart City International Symposium" to take place virtually on October 14-15, 2020.



This event will be hosted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT), the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT), and Incheon Metropolitan City, organized by the Korea Land, Infrastructure and Transport Promotion Agency (KAIA) and the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZ), and sponsored by the British Embassy Seoul, the UK Ministry for International Trade (DIT).



This year, the theme of the third annual symposium will be "Resilience in Smart Cities", and will be presenting and sharing South Korea and the UK's Smart City policies, strategies and various project cases.





* The past two symposiums held in 2018

and 2019 were held under the theme

"Collective Intelligence &

Collaboration" and "Smart Sustainable

Cities & Societies" respectively.







The symposium this year will be consisted of four sessions presented by professionals and academics; Post-COVID-19, Digital Healthcare, Smart City Data and Smart Mobility. Also Marvin Rees, the Mayor of Bristol, UK will be providing a keynote speech of "Connecting Bristol : our Smart City approach".



A number of influential smart city experts in the UK will be presenting at the symposium, including representatives from: AI-specialized company Unmanned Life, Isansys Lifecare, the British Standards Association (BSI) which leads international standards for smart cities, and the British government's mobility innovation agency Connected Places Catapult (CPC).



Especially this year, due to the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19, "Post Corona" session will be prepared to discuss new lifestyles and standards of the world beyond the crisis.



"Through this year's symposium, we are looking forward to exploring new and effective ways to solve urban problems in response to post-COVID-19 era," said Bong-soo Son, the President of KAIA.



Smart City Symposium will be broadcast live on Youtube Channel (www.youtube.com/c/KAIASmartcities [http://www.youtube.com/c/KAIASmartcities]), other information and questions to the presenters will be available to submit on the website (2020symposium.smartcities.kr).



