International Best-selling Shantaram Author Gregory David Roberts Releases Debut Single 'Drive All Night'

"The new music is amazing!" - Chris Blackwell, Founder of Island Records



LONDON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory David Roberts (GDR), the critically acclaimed author, songwriter and artist releases his first single, Drive All Night, on September 18, 2020, available on all streaming platforms, taken from his debut album Love&Faith.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1273006/Drive_All_Night.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1273006/Drive_All_Night.jpg]



Gregory David Roberts is best known for Shantaram, the best-selling novel, which sold over 6 million copies worldwide and was hailed a 'masterpiece'.



Drive All Night, takes you on a musical journey of love, heartache and a desire to escape the sorrow of unrequited love. Produced by GDR and Dale 'Dizzle' Virgo (Drake/ Florence + The Machine/ Kendrick Lamar/ Rihanna), the track opens with electric guitar over a reggae bass, before the sweet melodic vocals of Janeel Mills and Saine 'Red' Rapley soothe the soul and evoke images of the open road, as they drive through the night, crossing another parish line.



GDR said, "Music saved me, it inspired me in the midst of suffering, to keep going and never give up!"



The debut album Love&Faith is an eclectic fusion of musical genres, Pop/ R&B/ Country/ Reggae/ House, with lyrical content inspired by GDR's six years of spiritual seclusion, scheduled for release on December 4, 2020.



Currently, a TV series based on Shantaram and its sequel The Mountain Shadow, is in production by Apple TV +, Paramount TV and Anonymous Content. A new book, The Spiritual Path, based on his experiences of being 6 years off the grid, fully devoted to a spiritual path, is scheduled to be published in 2020.



