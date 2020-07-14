New MAXAIR Filter Time-To-Market Reduced by NIOSH Fast-Track Approval Process

MAXAIR CAPR's New Standard PAPR Filter will be in production early July, months ahead of schedule



IRVINE, California, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXAIR Systems [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2856472-1&h=3180259897&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmaxair-systems.com%2F%23systems&a=MAXAIR+Systems] received NIOSH approval for its new 2180-05 HE Filter in record time. The filter sets a new standard for the MAXAIR CAPR powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) by simplifying user assembly, lowering purchase prices, and increasing availability.



Approval time was significantly reduced as NIOSH quickly responded to the need for a fast track approval process for PPE components targeting COVID-19. The new filter design is easier and faster for users to assemble and dis-assemble, and is much faster to manufacture, while maintaining the NIOSH HE Filter performance rating. MAXAIR Systems indicates that production throughput will be more than double for the new filter as compared to current production filters.



"This new filter allows us to pass on 30% overall savings to our customers. Additionally, customers will receive a comparable filter that is easier to use and shipped significantly faster," said Jake Herbert, MAXAIR Systems COO. "We continue to produce improved PPE, with lowered costs for our customers in the fight against COVID-19."



MAXAIR Systems' manufacturing facilities are already in the process of converting production lines to handle the increased volume demand that this new filter will meet. These lines are fully expected to be producing shippable product by the end of the first week of July.



MAXAIR Systems P/N 2180-05, NIOSH TC-21C-0850, TC-21C-1133



About MAXAIR Systems [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2856472-1&h=2712242513&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmaxair-systems.com%2F&a=MAXAIR+Systems] MAXAIR Systems is a recognized leader in providing NIOSH approved powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs) for various environments as healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing, dental, bio-research, nuclear, industrial. For over 15 years, MAXAIR Systems has been providing creative solutions to meet the needs wherever personal respiratory and contact concerns demand the highest quality of safety and comfort to the user. The MAXAIR CAPR(®) Systems are advanced respiratory protection systems that meet all OSHA loose fitting (no Fit Testing required) PAPR requirements. MAXAIR Systems are in use in many diverse settings where airborne contaminants exist. CAPR Systems facilitate user compliance due to unique comfort and convenience. MAXAIR Systems have become the respirators of choice versus conventional PAPR and FFR (mask) designs.



