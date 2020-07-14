Hohem iSteady Pro3, the latest Splash Proof Action Camera Gimbal

-Best Budget GoPro 8 Gimbal



Shenzhen, China, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem just launched their latest action camera gimbal iSteady Pro 3 for only $89. The action camera stabilizers from Hohem have been ranked the #1 best seller on Amazon with over 70% market share in the action camera stabilizer category.



Fast connection with GoPro



Special design for GoPro [https://gopro.com/en/us/shop/cameras/hero8-black/CHDHX-801-master.html?ds_rl=1274407&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIxZrGiKTM6gIVAhLnCh3Y9AXxEAAYASAAEgIyNfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds#hero8black] Hero series with built-in smart WiFi module. Giving users more flexibility to remotely control their GoPro [https://gopro.com/en/us/shop/cameras/hero8-black/CHDHX-801-master.html?ds_rl=1274407&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIxZrGiKTM6gIVAhLnCh3Y9AXxEAAYASAAEgIyNfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds#hero8black] using iSteady Pro 3 to take photos or record videos.



Amazing IPX4 Splash-Proof



No need to worry about water splashes from any direction. It provides users protection in various outdoor adventures even on a rainy day.



Long Battery Life



The iSteady Pro 3 has a built-in 3600mAh battery. It has up to 12 hours battery life, and also can work as a powerbank to charge the user's camera while recording.



Also compatible with other action cameras



iSteady Pro 3 is also fit with:





-- DJI Osmo Action

-- Insta360 ONE R

-- SONY RX0

-- YI cam [https://www2.yitechnology.com/yi-4k-action-camera]

-- Xiaomi Mijia [https://xiaomi-mi.com/]

-- SJCAM [https://sjcam.com/]

-- Other action cameras with similar size and weight

A Great Helper for Creating Cinematic Video



When trying to shoot cinematic videos, iSteady Pro 3 offer 7 different cinematic effects, such as 600°Rotational Inception Mode, Motion Timelapse, POV, Sport Mode, Pan Follow, Pan & Tilt Follow, and Lock mode. These fun working modes enable users to easily implement great ideas for family videos, travel vlogs and extreme sport.



Pricing and availability



iSteady Pro 3 is available at the Hohem Official Website [http://www.hohem.com/products/isteady-pro-3-action-camera-gimbal] for a very affordable price $89. Click the link to buy: https://www.hohem.com/products/isteady-pro-3-action-camera-gimbal [https://www.hohem.com/products/isteady-pro-3-action-camera-gimbal]



About Hohem



Hohem Tech is a gimbal technology company with strong independently-developed technique, production and sales. As Hohem always believes 'Make the moment, Enjoy it', what Hohem wants to convey is that everyone is a life recorder, every moment of life is worth recording, and pleasure makes all meaningful.



