Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Hohem iSteady Pro3, the latest Splash Proof Action Camera Gimbal

dinsdag 14 juli 2020 16:16 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

-Best Budget GoPro 8 Gimbal

Shenzhen, China, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem just launched their latest action camera gimbal iSteady Pro 3 for only $89. The action camera stabilizers from Hohem have been ranked the #1 best seller on Amazon with over 70% market share in the action camera stabilizer category.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171973/HOHEM_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171973/HOHEM_Logo.jpg]

Fast connection with GoPro

Special design for GoPro [https://gopro.com/en/us/shop/cameras/hero8-black/CHDHX-801-master.html?ds_rl=1274407&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIxZrGiKTM6gIVAhLnCh3Y9AXxEAAYASAAEgIyNfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds#hero8black] Hero series with built-in smart WiFi module. Giving users more flexibility to remotely control their GoPro [https://gopro.com/en/us/shop/cameras/hero8-black/CHDHX-801-master.html?ds_rl=1274407&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIxZrGiKTM6gIVAhLnCh3Y9AXxEAAYASAAEgIyNfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds#hero8black] using iSteady Pro 3 to take photos or record videos.

Amazing IPX4 Splash-Proof

No need to worry about water splashes from any direction. It provides users protection in various outdoor adventures even on a rainy day.

Long Battery Life

The iSteady Pro 3 has a built-in 3600mAh battery. It has up to 12 hours battery life, and also can work as a powerbank to charge the user's camera while recording.

Also compatible with other action cameras

iSteady Pro 3 is also fit with:


-- DJI Osmo Action
[https://www.dji.com/au/why-osmo-action?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIwKrD1qTM6gIV3B
-tBh07eQCaEAAYASAAEgLEyvD_BwE]
-- Insta360 ONE R
[https://www.insta360.com/product/insta360-oner_twin-edition?gclid=EAIaI
QobChMIh6KSnKrM6gIV4iCtBh2s0Q6UEAAYASAAEgJ8xPD_BwE]
-- SONY RX0
[https://www.sony.com/electronics/cyber-shot-compact-cameras/dsc-rx0-dsc
-rx0g]
-- YI cam [https://www2.yitechnology.com/yi-4k-action-camera]
-- Xiaomi Mijia [https://xiaomi-mi.com/]
-- SJCAM [https://sjcam.com/]
-- Other action cameras with similar size and weight
A Great Helper for Creating Cinematic Video

When trying to shoot cinematic videos, iSteady Pro 3 offer 7 different cinematic effects, such as 600°Rotational Inception Mode, Motion Timelapse, POV, Sport Mode, Pan Follow, Pan & Tilt Follow, and Lock mode. These fun working modes enable users to easily implement great ideas for family videos, travel vlogs and extreme sport.

Pricing and availability

iSteady Pro 3 is available at the Hohem Official Website [http://www.hohem.com/products/isteady-pro-3-action-camera-gimbal] for a very affordable price $89. Click the link to buy: https://www.hohem.com/products/isteady-pro-3-action-camera-gimbal [https://www.hohem.com/products/isteady-pro-3-action-camera-gimbal]

About Hohem

Hohem Tech is a gimbal technology company with strong independently-developed technique, production and sales. As Hohem always believes 'Make the moment, Enjoy it', what Hohem wants to convey is that everyone is a life recorder, every moment of life is worth recording, and pleasure makes all meaningful.

Follow us on Social Media to win a free gimbal:
Website: www.hohem.com [https://www.hohem.com/]
Facebook: www.facebook.com/HohemGlobal [http://www.facebook.com/HohemGlobal]
Instagram: www.instagram.com/hohemtech [http://www.instagram.com/hohemtech]
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/HohemTechOfficial [http://www.youtube.com/c/HohemTechOfficial]

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsqv-k9Hvu4 [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsqv-k9Hvu4]
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171973/HOHEM_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171973/HOHEM_Logo.jpg]

CONTACT: Hohem Marketing, +86-755-8657-3216-8006

Web site: https://www.hohem-tech.com/ https://www.hohem.com/

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234