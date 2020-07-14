Tronsmart Becomes New Player in Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling TrueWireless Earbuds Market With Apollo Bold

Tronsmart has again partnered with chip company Qualcomm® to release Apollo Bold



SHENZHEN, China, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueWireless has become a hot trend since Apple released AirPods. Tronsmart released its own earbuds Onyx Ace four months ago which received very positive feedback from all over the world. Media companies like Forbes said it's an: "Apple AirPods alternative." This industry revolution changed people's habits. When people were just getting used to TrueWireless earbuds, Apple announced AirPods Pro which supports active noise cancelling. According to research by Tronsmart, active noise cancelling is the most important feature to 36% of people when assessing whether TrueWireless earbuds are good or not. The birth of AirPods Pro attracted the world's attention; even Sony joined the game. As the biggest TWS chip company, Qualcomm® is also no exception.



To get a slice of the market, Qualcomm® chose to cooperate with its old partner Tronsmart to create Apollo Bold. This time, Qualcomm applies its flagship chip QCC5124 which hasn't been used in any product yet, to support Tronsmart's first hybrid active noise cancelling earbuds. Apollo Bold is manufactured by Grandsun, one of the biggest Qualcomm® chip processing factories.



According to Qualcomm®, QCC5124 used on Tronsmart Apollo Bold can support active noise cancelling and Bluetooth signal processing, making both features reach the best performance without any interference. While the other ANC models in the market have to use two chips for Bluetooth signal and active noise cancelling. Tronsmart Apollo Bold is designed with hybrid (Feedforward & Feedback) noise cancelling technology which can cancel the wide and narrow range noise to achieve the best effect. Unlike the ordinary models which can only cancel noise up to 25-28dB, Tronsmart Apollo Bold can reach up to 35dB noise cancellation.



Tronsmart Apollo Bold uses TrueWireless(TM) Stereo Plus synchronous signal transmission technology to ensure left and right earbuds receive Bluetooth signal simultaneously. Most TWS earbuds including AirPods Pro uses TrueWireless stereo technology so the main earbud will receive the signal first and then transmit to the other earbud, causing a delay.



Further product specifications:





-- The customized graphene driver works with aptX(TM) decoding for superb

sound quality

-- Six microphones together with cVc technology ensure the best sound and

call quality

-- LDS laser antenna provides a robust connection

-- The three usage modes: ANC, music and transparency, allow users to enjoy

the music anywhere anytime

-- Over 30 hours of playtime with the charging case (over 10 hours for a

single charge) and it has 6 hours more experience time than AirPods

-- In-ear detection feature brings a more convenient experience

-- This advanced product which can beat Apple AirPods Pro only costs 46% of

its competitor





Product Link: https://bit.ly/2Of8yTa [https://bit.ly/2Of8yTa]



To thank all customers' support, Tronsmart prepared a launching giveaway (available date: July 15 -July 31) for Apollo Bold. Please visit: https://www.tronsmart.com/all-for-music.htm [https://www.tronsmart.com/all-for-music.htm]



