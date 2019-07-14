Rubik's Brand Ltd. Presents the WCA World Championship Event

Germany's Philipp Weyer - Rubik's Cube World Champion 2019



LONDON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubik's Brand Ltd. (www.rubiks.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2524123-1&h=4289445674&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rubiks.com%2F&a=www.rubiks.com]) presents the World Cube Association (WCA) World Championship Event from July 11-14, 2019. Global competitors from over 52 countries gathered in Australia to challenge each other and earn the title of fastest Cube solver.



Rubik's Brand is excited to announce the world champion Philipp Weyer from Germany, winning with an impressive time averaging at only 6.74 seconds. Second place was awarded to Sean Patrick Vilanueva from the Philippines with the time of 6.78 seconds, and Germany's Sebastian Weyer placed third with 6.81 seconds.



The iconic 3x3x3 Cube challenged competitors with speed and precision, and after multiple intense rounds, Philipp Weyer came out on top. Twins Philipp and Sebastian Weyer from Germany have both successfully held records for their solving and accuracy skills over the past few years.



Entertainment and excitement exploded beyond the competition itself with Rubik's Cube artist Giovanni Contardi creating Rubik's Cube murals on-site, and surrounding the event locally in Melbourne. The attendees also celebrated the creator of the Rubik's Cube, Erno Rubik's birthday at the event on July 13 with a giant Rubik's Cube cake.



About Rubik's:



Created by Professor Erno Rubik, as a tool to teach his architectural students, Rubik's Cube has evolved into the world's most successful toy, a puzzle perceived globally as an art form and the ultimate symbol of intelligence and problem solving. Today the Rubik's Cube has become a global consumer brand, merchandising and licensing company that is now heading to expand into vast new areas. The Rubik's Cube has become one of the most instantly recognized symbols of fun, aptitude and creative endeavor due to its iconic, colorful multidimensional design that continues to appeal to people of all ages and cultures.



