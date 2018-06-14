Multi-Platinum Recording Artist, Nicki Minaj, Announces a New Fragrance Partnership with LUXE Brands

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global superstar and multi-platinum recording artist Nicki Minaj announces a new fragrance partnership with prestige beauty company LUXE Brands.



Minaj has proven that her success transcends the music industry. Her award-winning signature fragrance, Pink Friday, and her immensely successful and sought-after collaborations with MAC Cosmetics are just the beginning for Minaj. Just as she's done time and again with her music and stage persona, Minaj's new partnership with LUXE Brands provides the opportunity for her to reinvent her fragrance franchise with fresh innovation. Coming off the heels of her revealing MET Gala appearance and stellar Saturday Night Live performance with a new long-awaited album Queen dropping on August 10(th), the upcoming fragrance promises to break barriers!



Nicki added, "I am very excited to partner with LUXE Brands. Their passion for greatness has always been second to none! There's no better feeling than working with a brand that genuinely wants to get it right for my fans. My fans know I always come with the best for them. The next fragrance is by far my favorite. I'm very excited, to say the least."



"Undeniably, Nicki encompasses authenticity and creativity in everything she does. She is an authority on breaking barriers and building successful brands and partnerships across product categories. LUXE Brands is pleased to welcome Nicki to our brand family and to have the opportunity to partner with her to drive further global success for her fragrance portfolio," added Joel B. Ronkin, Chief Executive Officer of LUXE Brands.



LUXE Brands is a growing force in the beauty category specializing in the development, marketing and distribution of fine fragrances and beauty products globally. The company's most recent milestone earlier this year includes the incredible success of Ariana Grande's fragrance franchise which has already exceeded $150 million in retail sales globally since launching in 2015. LUXE Brands' expertise spans key fragrance markets including North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.



ABOUT LUXE BRANDS LUXE Brands, Inc. is a prestige beauty company with a portfolio of brands distributed in over 70 countries. The company's portfolio includes Ariana Grande and DDF skincare, as well as the distribution rights in North America for the Jennifer Lopez, Hawaiian Tropic, Jean Patou and Porsche Design fragrances.



