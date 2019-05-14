Jacuzzi® Makes a Splash at Fuorisalone 2019

MILAN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacuzzi® - the world leader in the SPA industry and one of the most authoritative wellness brands around - was among the biggest draws at Fuorisalone 2019 [https://fuorisalone.it/welcome/], where it unveiled to European endconsumers the bathtub ARGA [https://www.jacuzzi.it/bagno/vasche-swirlpool/arga](TM). The tub offers unique and innovative solutions such as Swirlpool(TM) technology, a gentle water vortex which creates a warm embrace for users, as well as colour therapy and an integrated salts diffuser, for an unparalleled wellness experience which ARGA [https://www.jacuzzi.it/bagno/vasche-swirlpool/arga](TM) delivers in the utmost silence, thanks to the presence of Whisper+ Technology(TM). Produced in Italy, ARGA [https://www.jacuzzi.it/bagno/vasche-swirlpool/arga](TM) is already available in the best showrooms.



But that's not all: the Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri [https://www.instagram.com/greg_palt/?hl=it] also appeared at the event to do a swimming demonstration in the SwimSpa SwimExpert17 [https://www.jacuzzi.it/swimspa/swim-expert/swimspa-swim-expert-17], not only a swimming pool ready to use all seasons but an aquatic gym for special circuit training.



"In recent years, the bathroom and SPA sectors have experienced significant developments in terms of technology and design," said Fabio Felisi, the President and General Manager or Jacuzzi® EMEA. "Our company has always been one step ahead of the curve in the face of these changes and we will make sure that continues for whatever the future holds. We are constantly innovating in order to tackle new market challenges and ensure further international growth. Fuorisalone allows us to interact with design lovers, opinion leaders and architects, who are a strategically important target audience for us. We want to engage with architects more and more in the future, promoting new ideas and solutions that can be enhanced thanks to the prestige that comes with our brand."



About Jacuzzi®:



Jacuzzi(®) EMEA (based in Milan, Italy) operates in Europe, Africa and Asia directly, through various regional commercial offices and indirectly through an extensive sales network. Design, Wellbeing, Performance and Care: these are the values that constituted the essence of Jacuzzi(®), a brand that anticipates needs and trends, creating innovative products and solutions designed to meet requests of any kind.



Spas, whirlpool baths, multifunction showers, shower enclosures, saunas and hammams, and much more: a wide range of products with a unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, design and exclusive functions, that guarantee the highest performance both in domestic/residential and the professional environment of hospitality sector.



