ZSmart Empowers Intelligent Transformation at TM Forum DTW 2018
NICE, France, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTEsoft is delighted to announce its participation in TM Forum Digital Transformation World (DTW) 2018 (formerly TM Forum Live!), which takes place from May 14-16, 2018 in Nice, France. At this year's DTW 2018, ZTEsoft will introduce its latest artificial intelligence (AI) driven Telecom Brain solution, ZSmart QConnect and internet of things (IoT) solution to power transformation journeys across industries.
Telecom Brain drives improved experience and operational efficiency
The Telecom Brain solution is tailored-made to help CSPs make telecom business operations intelligent, efficient and experience-focused. The Telecom Brain addresses various different business scenarios through:
-- ZSmart digital platform, which helps CSPs manage communications between
different parties, integrate flexible marketing strategies and provide
diversified digital life experiences for customers through
cross-industry integration.
-- ZSmart knowledge-defined operations (KDOps), an AI-enhanced operation
supporting system with a machine learning-based brain which can analyze
and make decisions under knowledge and mass data. ZSmart KDOps enables
CSPs to modernize operation and management with fast fail-over strategy
and automated decision making.
-- AI-powered ZSmart uTalk, helps customer agents act more broadly via
omni-channel and transition from reactive assistance to proactive
support. The automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology delivers
man-machine coordinated work based on a 24-hour online robot that can
handle simple, repeated issues and intelligently recognize customer
requests.
ZSmart QConnect modernizes your network & service in an ICT era
In order to survive today's software-driven landscape, CSPs are struggling to modernize networks while developing innovative services with cloud computing. ZSmart QConnect provides a one-stop marketplace for cloud and network services with flexible orchestration of physical and virtual networks, which enables CSPs to benefit from the synergy of cloud and network, building an ecosystem for smart cloud-network service.
Unlocking infinite value in an IoT ecosystem
ZTEsoft provides customers across each industry with end-to-end IoT solution ranging from connection management, partner management to application development and platform enablement. ZSmart IoT solution helps strengthen the reliability of IoT infrastructure, efficiently manage your IoT businesses from sensor to the cloud. ZTEsoft aims to realize the convergence of people, things and cloud in a digital world, by focusing on the infrastructure and partner ecosystem, ultimately creating an open and inclusive IoT eco-system with partners.
Visit our booth at TM Forum DTW 2018 # 332 (Level 3), Acropolis Convention Center to learn more about ZSmart solutions.
CONTACT: Cher Dong,+86-177-1432-5727, dong.xu51@ztesoft.com
