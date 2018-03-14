Pilatus Clinical Services - German Subsidiary PCS GMBH Awarded WDL & GDP Certificate

LONDON, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



As part of Pilatus Clinical Services ongoing plans to strengthen its position in Europe and as part of establishing a Global footprint, the company has announced that following a recent inspection by the German regulatory authorities, its German facilities in Brandenburg have been granted a WDL/GDP Certificate.



Managing Director, Philipp Hofmann says, "We have now been established and trading since April 4th 2017, but it was imperative that we are geared up to be in a position to operate under this WDL/GDP Certificate. I am proud of the dedication put in by the team to ensure that we received the go ahead from the regulatory authorities in record time."



This will greatly strengthen Pilatus Clinical Services' position in Europe and enhance its access to manufacturers and suppliers in Europe, to transform the service offered to clients.



With Brexit looming, this move will also mitigate any risk of exposure to Pilatus Clinical services and our Clients.



Management of end to end supply chain, so you don't have to worry about it. To find more out about Pilatus Clinical Services, please take a look at our website http://www.pilatusclinicalservices.com







Contact details for PCS GMBH:

+49-3328-428-9909

p.hofmann@pilatuscs.com

http://www.pcs-deutschland.com

PCS GmbH, Mahlowerstr. 249, 14513 Teltow,

Amtsgericht Potsdam| HRB 30039 P | USt-IdNr. DE312595524









