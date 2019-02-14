Concierge Auctions And Engel and Völkers Partner To Sell $68 Million Florida Estate In Greater Miami Area Without Reserve

Once noted as the "most expensive sale in Coral Gables," 14,000-square-foot compound expected to garner global interest during March 22nd online auction



NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Located southwest of Miami, Florida, in the city of Coral Gables, a 14,000-square-foot estate, surrounded by 574 feet of rare Biscayne Bay double-sided waterfrontage, will sell at auction next month via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace. Once noted as "the most expensive residential sale ever in Coral Gables" at the price of $25 million, the home has undergone renovations and is now currently listed for $68 million. The property will sell furnished Without Reserve in cooperation with Marc Hameroff of Engel & Völkers. Bidding will be open March 19(th) through March 22(nd). The auction announcement follows the firm's successful sale of Playa Vista Isle in Hillsboro Beach, which achieved the highest sale price ever at a US auction.



A minimalistic estate designed by Graciela Leanza, 41 Arvida Parkway features Hidalgo Monci lighting fixtures that double as statement sculptures at the estate's entrance. SICIS glass mosaic is featured in the bathrooms and the Estudio Arqué-designed pool, along with European finishings. The home boasts Parex-Lanco finished concrete exterior walls, and Crestron and Sonos home automation technology.



"The auction presents a rare opportunity to own exclusive property of this size and magnitude in Coral Gables, with waterfront access on both sides of the home," said Hameroff. "No detail was overlooked in creating this minimalistic masterpiece - it's truly a one-of-a-kind contemporary oasis offering breathtaking views across Biscayne Bay."



The nine-bedroom estate offers a sleek designer kitchen, professional-grade appliances, pantry and breakfast room; a master sanctuary with ocean views, terrace access, custom-built dressing room, spa bath, custom marble vanity, and walk-in shower; a wet bar; executive office/library; a separate captain's quarters adjacent to the dock; a nanny suite, and a five-car garage. Outdoor features include tri-level terraces, a poolside lounge area, an outdoor kitchen and covered dining, mature palms, and direct sunrise views. The property also includes a protected dock that can accommodate a 200± foot mega yacht.



For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.



Contact: Kari Neering kari@relevanceinternational.com [mailto:kari@relevanceinternational.com] Chanelle Kasik chanelle@relevanceinternational.com [mailto:chanelle@relevanceinternational.com] (212) 257-1500



Web site: http://ConciergeAuctions.com/ www.conciergeauctions.com/



