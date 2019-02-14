The Stars Group Recognized With Industry Honors

TORONTO, February 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The Stars Group today announced that its flagship poker brand and global online poker leader, PokerStars, and certain of its senior management have been recognized for management, operational excellence and innovation.



PokerStars won Poker Operator of the Year at the Gaming Intelligence Awards and Online Poker Operator of the Year at both the International Gaming Awards and the Global Gaming Awards. The Gaming Intelligence Awards honor operators based on results compiled by the industry media company from a panel of gaming industry experts. The International Gaming Awards are produced by Clever Duck Media, which publishes the iGaming Post online daily newspaper and the annual Women In Gaming Awards. The Global Gaming Awards are powered by Gambling Insider and a panel of 50 expert judges select winners with the process officially adjudicated by KPMG Isle of Man, to ensure fairness and transparency.



The awards ceremonies took place during the annual ICE Totally Gaming conference, which is considered the online gaming industry's most important week with industry executives and regulators gathering in London for conferences, gala events and multiple industry award presentations.



Members of The Stars Group's senior management were also selected by an independent panel of industry experts for inclusion into the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50, a list that recognizes some of the most innovative and inspiring individuals in the online gaming industry. The Stars Group's Chief Executive Officer, Rafi Ashkenazi, Sky Betting & Gaming's Chief Executive Officer, Ian Proctor, PokerStars Casino's Director of Product, Innovation and Operations, Asaf Noifeld, and The Stars Group's Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations, USA, Matt Primeaux, were each selected to the annual list.



"I am extremely proud to see the industry recognize our company again this year. Each award we win is credit to our products but more importantly the people behind them," said, Mr. Ashkenazi.



About The Stars Group



The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, and Sky Poker, as well as live poker tour and event brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 21 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.



