Must-see Masterpieces, Craftworks Featuring Spring to Be Displayed at The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo, Introducing 20th-century Japanese

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo, Japan's first national art museum situated at Kitanomaru Park neighboring the Imperial Palace, will hold an annual "Spring Festival" soon.



The works to be on display include Kawai Gyokudo's "Parting Spring" depicting cherry blossoms and other masterpieces featuring spring. "Parting Spring" is designated as an Important Cultural Property which can be displayed only once a year. Ceramics and dyed textiles, among other craftworks, will also be exhibited.



(Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201902062933?p=images [https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201902062933?p=images])



The pre-eminent collection of art works at the museum allows visitors to feel the history of modern Japanese art that has lasted for more than 100 years.



Chidorigafuchi Park near the museum is known as one of Japan's best cherry blossom-viewing spots, visited by more than one million people from all over the world. The museum holds the Spring Festival to coincide with the period when cherry blossoms are in full bloom.



- The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo, holds the "MOMAT Collection," in which about 200 works from its collection of more than 13,000 works are displayed with English explanations. Audio guidance in English and free guide apps in Chinese and Korean are also available.



- "Room With A View," an observation lounge of the Art Museum, commands a panoramic view of the nature-rich Imperial Palace and skyscrapers.



Spring exhibitions & events



- Art Museum: MOMAT Collection, from March 19 to May 26, 2019, on the 2nd to 4th floors



- Art Museum: Laugh off This Hopeless World: Fukuzawa Ichiro, from March 12 to May 26, 2019, on the first floor



- Crafts Gallery: Bizen: From Earth and Fire, Exquisite Forms, from February 22 to May 6, 2019



- Art Museum: Spring Festival in The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo, from March 19 to April 7, 2019



*Admission to the MOMAT Collection is free on April 7. "Spring Festival Talk Rally," which is an annual special event, will also be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. English conversations will be available.



*A food truck will sell special boxed lunches at the museum's front yard.



http://www.momat.go.jp/english/ [http://www.momat.go.jp/english/]



