Innovative Blockchain Startup Plans to Take on the $15 Trillion Dollar Global Trade Industry

Morpheus.Network aims to improve the importing and exporting industry by automating the supply chain and introducing an optimal payment solution over traditional banks.



The Morpheus.Network [https://morpheus.network ], the full-service, global, automated supply chain system with integrated cryptocurrency payments, today announced the launch of its token pre-sale on February 23, 2018. The importing and exporting platform is built to solve the inefficiencies of global trade; nearly $1 trillion dollars is lost from bank fees and conversion rates last year alone, and cross-border shipping & customs documents and contracts lack the fundamentals of speed and security.



By using blockchain technology to create modern day solutions for age-old problems that have hindered the growth of global trade, the Morpheus.Network enables suppliers, manufacturers and exporters from around the world to receive their local currency in over 200 countries globally. By integrating the platform with SWIFT, a messaging network that connects financial institutions together in a secure global financial communications network, the Morpheus.Network provides easy money transfers overseas through over 1,600 banks operating in 213 countries worldwide.



Powered by the Ethereum network, Smart Contracts will not only allow the transfer of funds between trade parties, but will also automate contracts, documentation, and agreements in a fast and secure ecosystem.



Danny Weinberger, CEO of Morpheus.Network, said, "We are excited at the Morpheus.Network to optimize the $15 trillion dollar global trade industry. With our diverse team of experts, key partnerships, and unstoppable drive to succeed, our mission is to disrupt how the global supply chain operates, and eliminate inefficiencies by properly leveraging blockchain technology."



The team of industry veterans and experts come with the professional experience of renowned international companies such as IBM, Deloitte, MIT, Bank of Canada, DHL and American Express. The Morpheus.Network has also integrated the platform with major partners such as FedEx, Microsoft Dynamics, Stellar Lumens, Microsoft Azure and ShapeShift. As of recently, the Morpheus.Network has joined the Blockchain in Trade Alliance (BiTA), which will work alongside industry leaders FedEx, UPS, Salesforce, JD Logistics, Penske, and more to help shape the standards of how blockchain will revolutionize global trade.



Weinberger said, "To reach our goal of an optimized global trade ecosystem, the interoperability of companies and technologies in supply chain is essential. Joining BiTA has linked the Morpheus.Network to all of the alliance members, greatly accelerating our platform towards its goal".



The token pre-sale is set to launch on February 23rd, 2018 and is capped at 72,000,000 MORPH tokens. Once the cap has been reached, tokens will no longer be offered at the discounted pre-sale price. This is expected to be a highly sought after global trade system and potential contributors are urged to register for the whitelist at morpheus.network [https://morpheus.network ] as soon as possible.



About the Morpheus.Network: The Morpheus Network was designed in consultation with some of the world's largest shipping, customs & banking firms to create a full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform with an integrated cryptocurrency payment system utilizing blockchain technology.



