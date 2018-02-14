Intelex Announces EHSQ Alliance Award Finalists Recognizing Top Customers Changing Business for Good

TORONTO, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Winners to be honored at the 2018 EHSQ Alliance Conference April 18th in Austin, Texas



Intelex Technologies, a leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, announced the 2018 EHSQ Alliance award finalists from 9 categories today.



With customers around the globe, awards range from Environmental Stewardship, Quality Excellence, Health & Safety performance to Implementation Partner.



"These awards are an opportunity for us as a community to celebrate excellence in the field of Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management, and to recognize the innovative and ground-breaking work that is done everyday within our industry. Our hope is that the best practices shared here will inspire the entire industry to transform and accelerate their EHSQ performance and truly make industry-wide impact to Change Business for Good." said Vinay Nair, Senior Vice President Marketing, Intelex.



Intelex is recognizing excellence in innovation, leadership, commitment and outstanding achievement demonstrated by customers and partners in the below categories.



Finalists include:





Award Finalist Finalist Finalist

Implementation Partner Arcadis ERM Summit EHSQ



Solution Partner Enhesa RegScan



GBW Rail Car

Quality Excellence Services NASA Nestle



Supplier Management

Excellence CKE Nexteer Starbucks



EHSQ All-Star Chris Ward Jeremy Milam



Health & Safety

Performance Ecolab Bimbo Bakeries Moss



GBW Rail Car Energy Transfer

Environmental Stewardship Cabot Services Partners



LP Building GBW Rail Car

Integrated EHSQ Products DHL Supply Chain Services



Engagement ABB Ecolab Agnico Eagle





About the EHSQ Alliance Conference Winners will be announced at the 2018 Alliance Conference on April 18th in Austin, Texas during the Awards ceremony dinner at the Fairmont hotel. The 2018 EHSQ Alliance Conference will be held from April 18-20th. More information here: (Link [https://www.ehsqallianceconference.com ])



About Intelex Technologies: With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, the recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, Aon Hewitt's best employer award, and previous repeat winner of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award. For more information, visit http://www.intelex.com.







