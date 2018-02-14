Wuxi Suntech Half Cell Modules Enter into European market

WUXI, China, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. ("Suntech") announced today that 295/290W Poly half-cell modules has entered into European market.



Compared to standard modules, the half-cell module has significant advantages in system applications. First of all, with half-cell technology, the module power can be 5 to 10W higher than traditional design, and this can reduce the system cost with higher module efficiency. Secondly, unit solar cell current reduces by 50% with half-cell technology and the cell temperature during operation will drop by 20~25℃ compared to the standard design, which alleviates the hot spot effect using the hybrid mode with series-connected after parallel-connected. In addition, the size of half-cell is smaller than that of the conventional cell, which means that the damaged area also will be smaller for half-cells if cracks occurr under the influence of external force. At the same time, the traditional complex circuit is optimized by using the distributed junction box design, and the power loss can be further reduced in a cross layout of installation.



The installed capacity of global PV forecast will exceed 100GW in 2018. The European market will achieve a growth rate of 35%, and continue to lead the global PV market.



"In the past 18 years, Suntech focused on cutting-edge technology innovation and provided high-quality and cost-effective products to our global partners. Now, we have cooperated with VDE for quality inspection certificate, VDE-QT, and continue to monitor the quality in quarterly mass production. At the same time, Suntech offered an industry-leading 12-year product warranty and a 25-year linear performance warranty reinsured by world-leading reinsurance company - Munich Re," said Mr. Shuangquan He, President of Suntech.



Suntech is in the top class of the PV industry with reliable products and advanced technology. Suntech entered into the European market in 2001, and has won a high market reputation with excellent product tracking record in past 18 years. To provide better services for European customers, we founded Suntech Deutschland GmbH in 2016 and offered WEEE solutions for European customers. Standing the test of time, Suntech will keep providing high quality products and comprehensive services for customers.



About Suntech



Wuxi Suntech, as a leading solar photovoltaic manufacturer in the world, is engaged in the R&D and the production of crystalline silicon solar cells and modules. Founded in 2001, the company has its sales areas spread over more than 80 countries and regions in the world. The company is always devoted to promoting the conversion efficiency of products, continuously enhances the R&D of new technologies, improves the manufacturing techniques, and wholeheartedly provides photovoltaic products with high quality, high reliability and high cost performance for customers by virtue of the state-of-the-art technical advantages and the excellent manufacturing level, actively driving early realization of grid parity of photovoltaic power generation. In the meantime, the company has 24 years' experience in distributed projects in overseas markets. "Suntech Yijia", the distributed PV brand of Wuxi Suntech, is devoted to bringing green energy to thousands of households. The company adheres to its original intention and spares no effort to light each corner of the world by using the cleanest and richest solar energy from nature.



