Medit Responds to Ongoing Patent Infringement Lawsuit in Germany

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit today announced that there is an ongoing lawsuit in Germany in relation to European Patent no. 2 568 870 B1.



The Regional Court of Duesseldorf in Germany rendered a judgment on January 9, 2020 (docket number 4c O 11/19), holding that Medit's successful scanner "i500" infringes the German part of the European EP 2 568 870 of 3Shape A/S. The court has interpreted the patent very broadly. Medit disagrees with the outcome and will appeal the first instance decision before the Duesseldorf Court of Appeal. Also, the German court system does not fully take into account the validity of the patent. Medit has challenged that validity of the patent in a nullity action. With the interpretation now applied by the infringement court, Medit is convinced to show that the patent is not valid, so that any of 3Shape's claims are in fact baseless.



Medit also clarifies that the judgment only relates to Germany and has no effect in other countries. The judgment only pertains to Medit and partner companies are not a party to the case. As 3Shape made the conscious decision to only sue Medit, the judgment does not affect partners who are therefore not obligated to do anything ordered in the proceedings against Medit.



Regardless of the final outcome of the case, Medit believes that it will not have any impact on their product supply as the company will, in the course of January 2020, be introducing an updated product with a changed design and the same excellent features as always to overcome any patent concerns addressed in the first instance decision.



Medit has been developing 3D scanning technologies for more than 20 years, taking the knowledge gained in the industrial field to expand into the dental field. The company's aim is to provide a truly open system for users in the dental industry, giving dental practitioners the freedom and flexibility to work with different software providers and partners. Medit will not waver in its desire to continue developing more innovative solutions to make digital dentistry more accessible to everyone.



Medit is a global provider of 3D measurement and CAD/CAM solutions for dental clinics and labs, including intraoral scanners, based on its own patented state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops platform solutions for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows. Additionally, the Solutionix line provides 3D scanners and software to the industrial market. The company's goal is to provide innovative technology and the highest quality products to ensure mutual growth for all partners.



Medit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea since its inception in 2000. The company also has representatives located in the Americas and Europe, and boasts a global network of distributors in over 70 countries.



