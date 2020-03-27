Nielsen: Supermarket sales up 37,5% in week 12

BRUSSELS 27 March 2020 - Belgian supermarket and proximity store sales rose 37.5% in week 12 of this year, up 94 million euros compared to the same week last year, according to Nielsen.



Although the growth in week 12 was lower than the increase in week 11 (45%), the impact of COVID-19 on supermarket sales is still significant: Nielsen estimates the impact of COVID-19 so far at 250 million euros year to date for these channels.



"The turnover of Belgian supermarkets rose again in week 12 compared to the same week last year," says Johan Vrancken, Managing Director of Nielsen Connect Benelux. "Belgian retailers are fully prepared to provide us with food and other essentials, so it’s vital that our population stick to their normal purchasing patterns as much as possible so that retailers can regulate the supply chain. In any case, we should be very grateful to all the people who work in the supply chain of FMCG retail, from production to the supermarket".



