THC BioMed Releases Year End Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. (CSE: THC) ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020.



Annual Highlights:





-- Annual Revenue of $4,178,179

-- EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization)

of $1,167,003











STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) SUMMARY













July 31

July 31





2020 2019













Revenue $



4,178,179 $

1,489,603







Cost of sales (3,074,092) (1,502,452)



Gross profit before fair value

adjustments 1,104,087 (12,849)





Net change in fair value of

biological assets 2,139,877 1,515,266



Gross margin 3,243,964 1,502,417







Total expenses 3,405,554 14,201,764



Net and comprehensive loss

for the year $



(161,590) $

(12,699,347)



BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















As at July 31

July 31



2020 2019



Current assets $



8,039,001 $

5,217,996







Total assets $



21,774,654 $

18,058,337





Current liabilities $



5,569,427 $

3,290,724







Total liabilities $



6,901,682 $

4,603,731







Working capital $



2,469,574 $

1,927,272





Accumulated deficit $



27,309,521 $

28,400,635



CASH FLOW STATEMENT SUMMARY



July 31

July 31



2020 2019









Net and comprehensive loss

for the year $



(161,590) $

(12,699,347)





Cash, end of the year $



751,459 $

991,155





















NON-IFRS EARNINGS MEASURE













July 31

July 31



2020 2019











Net and comprehensive loss

for the year $



(161,590) $

(12,699,347)







Add back







Interest 314,237 74,616





Depreciation and amortization 1,014,356 604,692



EBITDA(1) from continuing operations 1,167,003 (12,020,039)





Accretion expense on convertible

debentures 26,513





Fair value of earn out shares to be

issued 3,377,877







Financing fees 4,458,153





Realized fair value changes in

biological assets included in

inventory sold 1,269,559 175,055







Share-based compensation 698,494 3,903,587





Unrealized gain on changes in fair

value of biological assets (3,409,436) (1,690,321)



Adjusted EBITDA(1) $



(247,867) $

(1,795,688)



(1) These non-IFRS measures are

defined in the Company's

MD&A for the year ended July

31, 2020.





MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY



"Sales in Q4 improved over sales in Q3 due to the quantity of product sold. The overall selling prices for cannabis in the retail market are lower, putting pressure on Licensed Producers to improve production efficiencies. Although the quarter ended July 31, 2020 resulted in a loss of $642,989, for the year ended July 31, 2020, the net and comprehensive loss was $161,590. Our focus now is on production of our cannabis beverage shot, THC Kiss, and our Pure Cannabis Sticks which will improve our gross margin," said THC BioMed President & CEO, John Miller.



All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. This press release is intended to be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended July 31, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2981002-1&h=2212631202&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com]).













SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS













Quarter Ended Revenue Net Income (Loss)

Income (Loss) Per Share



Q4/2020

July 31, 2020 (1) $

990,940 $

(642,989) $

(0.01)







Q3/2020

April 30, 2020 (1) $

896,104 $

(295,717)

$







Q2/2020

January 31, 2020 (1) $

1,246,625 $

88,191

$







Q1/2020

October 31, 2019 (1) $

1,044,510 $

688,925 $

0.01







Q4/2019

July 31, 2019 $

382,096 $

(4,177,572) $

(0.04)







Q3/2019

April 30, 2019 $

354,326 $

(4,905,797) $

(0.03)







Q2/2019

January 31, 2019 $

474,041 $

(4,722,819) $

(0.04)







Q1/2019

October 31, 2018 $

279,140 $

1,106,841 $

0.01



(1) Includes excise taxes





For the quarter ended July 31, 2020, we produced 913.0 kilograms of dried marijuana and sold 238.7 kilograms at an average selling price of $3.33 per gram reflecting overall lower selling prices in the retail market.



Q4 HIGHLIGHTS





-- Revenue for the quarter increased 159% compared to the same period last

year

-- Delivered our largest single sales order in the quarter ended July 31,

2020 of just over $550,000

-- Began shipment of our cannabis beverage shot, THC Kiss, to the adult

recreational cannabis market

-- Filed for a U.S. trademark for the use of "THC Kiss" in the U.S. THC

BioMed Ltd. owns the common-law rights and the trademark application for

"THC Kiss" in Canada.

-- Began production of its Pure Cannabis Sticks; however, delivery has been

delayed due to supply chain issues as a result of the general slowdown

caused by COVID-19.

HIGHLIGHTS SUBSEQUENT TO JULY 31, 2020





-- Began shipment of its Pure Cannabis Sticks for the recreational market

-- Has submitted the 60-day notice period for new products to Health Canada

for THC Kiss Gummies and THC Kiss Water

-- On October 21, 2020, the Company completed the first tranche of a

private placement to total $1,500,000. In the first tranche, the Company

issued 1,363,637 units ("Units") at a price of $0.11 per Unit, for total

proceeds of $150,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one

common share purchase warrant. Each Unit warrant entitles the holder to

purchase one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from

closing at a price of $0.15 per share. Commission of 7% cash was paid

and 7% broker warrants for 95,455 broker warrants were issued. The

broker warrants have the same terms as the Unit warrants. The Company

intends to close additional tranches in the near-term.

ABOUT THC



THC BioMed is a small batch Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the cannabis industry.



Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available. www.thcbiomed.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2981002-1&h=1614637406&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thcbiomed.com%2F&a=www.thcbiomed.com]



Forward-Looking Information:



This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC"). Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and include that THC will focus now on production of THC Kiss and Pure Cannabis Sticks. Although THC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.



The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.



Contact: President and CEO, John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com [mailto:info@thcbiomed.com]



