Vakrangee Q2FY2019-20 Financial Results

woensdag 13 november 2019 12:28 Economie
- Total Income stood at INR 172.75 Crore, QoQ growth of 17.28%

- PAT stood at INR 10.87 Crore, QoQ growth of 39.10%

- 21,000+ Total No. of NextGen Outlets - 8,500 Operational & 12,500+ under On-Boarding process

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee Limited (VL), announced its unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Key Highlights - Q2FY2019-20


-- Robust growth seen in Financials due to clear focus on Store
profitability and service activation across the network.
-- PAT has increased by 39.8% QoQ basis due to strong operating leverage as
well as impact of lower Tax rates.
-- Strong Operating metrics - NextGen overall throughput increased by ~17%
and Number of Transactions increased by 28% on QoQ basis.
Key Financial Highlights for Q2FY2019-20 (Consolidated)


-- Total Income stood at INR 172.75 crore in Q2FY2019-20 as against INR
147.30 crore for the preceding quarter current year, registering a
growth of 17.28%.
-- Revenue from Operations stood at INR 151.85 crore in Q2FY2019-20 as
against INR 126.78 crore for the preceding quarter current year,
registering a growth of 19.77%.
-- EBIDTA stood at INR 20.46 crore in Q2FY2019-20 as against INR 19.26
crore for the preceding quarter current year, registering a growth of
6.20%.
-- PAT stood at INR 10.87 crore in Q2FY2019-20 as against INR 7.81 crore
for the preceding quarter current year, registering a growth of 39.10%.
-- EPS (basic) for the face value of INR 1 stood at INR 0.11 in Q2FY2019-20
as against INR 0.07 in Q1FY2019-20, registering a growth of 57.14%.
Performance Update


-- 21,000+ Total No. of NextGen Outlets - 8,500 are operational & 12,500+
outlets On-Boarding process.
-- ~INR 37.5 Billion Quarterly Throughput on Nextgen Vakrangee Platform -
Transaction Value
-- US$ 2.1 Billion Annual Run Rate Throughput - Transaction Value - basis
Current No. of Operational NextGen Outlets
-- ~15.1 Million Quarterly No. of Transactions on NextGen Vakrangee
Platform
About Vakrangee Limited (NSE: VAKRANGEE)

Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is the unique technology-driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets. The Assisted Digital Convenience stores are called as 'Vakrangee Kendra' which acts as the 'One-stop shop' for availing various services and products.

For further information, please contact at:

Email: investor@vakrangee.in [mailto:investor@vakrangee.in]

Web site: http://www.vakrangeesoftwares.com//

