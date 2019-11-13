Vakrangee Q2FY2019-20 Financial Results

- Total Income stood at INR 172.75 Crore, QoQ growth of 17.28%



- PAT stood at INR 10.87 Crore, QoQ growth of 39.10%



- 21,000+ Total No. of NextGen Outlets - 8,500 Operational & 12,500+ under On-Boarding process



MUMBAI, India, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee Limited (VL), announced its unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Key Highlights - Q2FY2019-20





-- Robust growth seen in Financials due to clear focus on Store

profitability and service activation across the network.

-- PAT has increased by 39.8% QoQ basis due to strong operating leverage as

well as impact of lower Tax rates.

-- Strong Operating metrics - NextGen overall throughput increased by ~17%

and Number of Transactions increased by 28% on QoQ basis.

Key Financial Highlights for Q2FY2019-20 (Consolidated)





-- Total Income stood at INR 172.75 crore in Q2FY2019-20 as against INR

147.30 crore for the preceding quarter current year, registering a

growth of 17.28%.

-- Revenue from Operations stood at INR 151.85 crore in Q2FY2019-20 as

against INR 126.78 crore for the preceding quarter current year,

registering a growth of 19.77%.

-- EBIDTA stood at INR 20.46 crore in Q2FY2019-20 as against INR 19.26

crore for the preceding quarter current year, registering a growth of

6.20%.

-- PAT stood at INR 10.87 crore in Q2FY2019-20 as against INR 7.81 crore

for the preceding quarter current year, registering a growth of 39.10%.

-- EPS (basic) for the face value of INR 1 stood at INR 0.11 in Q2FY2019-20

as against INR 0.07 in Q1FY2019-20, registering a growth of 57.14%.

Performance Update





-- 21,000+ Total No. of NextGen Outlets - 8,500 are operational & 12,500+

outlets On-Boarding process.

-- ~INR 37.5 Billion Quarterly Throughput on Nextgen Vakrangee Platform -

Transaction Value

-- US$ 2.1 Billion Annual Run Rate Throughput - Transaction Value - basis

Current No. of Operational NextGen Outlets

-- ~15.1 Million Quarterly No. of Transactions on NextGen Vakrangee

Platform

About Vakrangee Limited (NSE: VAKRANGEE)



Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is the unique technology-driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets. The Assisted Digital Convenience stores are called as 'Vakrangee Kendra' which acts as the 'One-stop shop' for availing various services and products.



