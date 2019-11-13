'What Is Love?' - Burberry Reveals Festive Campaign

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'I am connected to the idea of unity, togetherness and challenging the perception of what love is today. This for me is the real spirit of the season. It's one of my favourite times of the year - when I can stop, reflect and reconnect with those who make me feel happy and at home, no matter where I am in the world. I loved the idea of bringing together a group of people that have been so supportive of me since I joined Burberry to celebrate my first holiday campaign for the house.'



Riccardo Tisci, Burberry Chief Creative Officer



Burberry's festive campaign is out today.



To mark his first festive campaign for the fashion house, Burberry Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci has assembled a cast of global talent to celebrate the notion of togetherness, union, hope and love.



The cast includes: Carla Bruni, Fran Summers, brand ambassadors Zhou Dongyu and Yoo Ah-in, Shay, Ikram Abdi Omar, Lea T, Boychild, Wu Tsang, Cecilia Chancellor, Sasha Pivovarova, Marina Morena, Mahmood and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.



The campaign centres around a film of the cast dancing to the soundtrack of 'What Is Love?' by Deee-Lite and is shot by renowned photography duo Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott.



