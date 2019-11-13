Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2019: Growth Momentum Slows

Frankfurt Airport posts slight increase in passenger traffic - Fraport's Group airports worldwide report mixed results



FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - Some 6.4 million passengers traveled through Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in October 2019, up 1.0 percent compared to the same month last year. In the first ten months of 2019, passenger traffic at FRA grew by 2.2 percent. In the reporting month, aircraft movements decreased by 1.3 percent to 45,938 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) contracted slightly by 0.3 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) dropped by 7.3 percent to 179,273 metric tons. Overall, FRA's traffic development in October was impacted by the global economic slowdown, reductions in flight offerings, and a number of airline bankruptcies.



These dampening factors also affected some of Fraport's Group airports worldwide. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia served 99,231 passengers in the reporting month, down 38.5 percent. Fraport's two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw combined traffic decline by 2.5 percent to some 1.3 million passengers. Growing by 2.6 percent, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) recorded nearly 2.0 million travelers.



Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports posted combined traffic growth of 1.6 percent to around 2.5 million passengers. In Bulgaria, traffic at the Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) decreased by 5.7 percent overall to 145,772 passengers. In contrast, Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey saw traffic rise by 10.7 percent to about 4.1 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, also achieved a 10.6 percent increase, serving some 1.7 million passengers. At Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, traffic advanced by 3.4 percent to over 4.1 million passengers.



Fraport Traffic Figures







October 2019







Fraport Group Airports(1)

October 2019

Year to Date (YTD) 2019







Fraport Passengers

Cargo* Movements Passengers

Cargo Movements







Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month %

Month %

Month %

YTD %

YTD %

YTD %









FRA

Frankfurt

Germany 100.00 6,433,376 1.0 175,622 -8.0 45,938 -1.3 60,622,428 2.2 1,739,918 -3.4 438,487 1.4



--- ---





LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia 100.00 99,231 -38.5 912 -22.6 1,771 -46.2 1,550,080 -2.3 9,455 -7.5 28,161 -7.9



--- ---





Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,274,460 -2.5 6,642 -6.5 11,786 -2.1 12,679,192 4.3 67,150 -4.0 112,948 -2.1



---





FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil 100.00 561,787 -2.8 3,212 -28.4 5,100 -0.4 5,863,542 9.9 36,361 -1.7 49,089 3.2



--- ---





POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil 100.00 712,673 -2.2 3,430 31.1 6,686 -3.3 6,815,650 -0.1 30,789 -6.6 63,859 -5.7







LIM

Lima

Peru 80.01 1,979,254 2.6 24,532 -10.5 16,305 -1.1 19,627,291 6.3 220,855 -5.2 164,498 2.1



--- ---





Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 2,534,543 1.6 644 -11.0 20,786 -0.5 28,728,218 1.0 6,345 -6.9 231,361 0.9



---





Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 1,327,953 1.3 494 -11.5 10,715 0.3 15,620,201 0.5 4,788 -6.1 121,746 0.4



---





CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece 73.40 253,246 -1.2 10 30.2 2,057 -2.8 3,226,562 -2.7 166 3.8 24,560 -3.8



--- ---





CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece 73.40 288,152 7.0 25 -38.3 2,064 9.6 2,865,765 -0.9 349 -11.1 19,418 5.0



--- ---





EFL

Kefalonia

Greece 73.40 38,115 -0.2 0

n.a. 438 -0.5 766,646 1.6 0 -35.8 7,121 2.6



---





KVA

Kavala

Greece 73.40 20,599 -8.4 8 -30.7 246 -12.8 312,046 -20.8 80 4.5 3,225 -18.0



--- ---





PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece 73.40 34,135 -8.0 0

n.a. 360 -3.0 624,907 7.3 0

n.a. 5,470 3.6



---





SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece 73.40 608,092 3.6 451 -9.6 4,764 1.9 6,020,295 3.6 4,189 -6.1 48,954 1.7



--- ---





ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece 73.40 85,614 -15.2 0

n.a. 786 -14.2 1,803,980 0.5 4 -21.8 12,998 0.3



---





Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 1,206,590 2.0 150 -9.3 10,071 -1.3 13,108,017 1.7 1,558 -9.2 109,615 1.4



---





JMK

Mykonos

Greece 73.40 94,782 20.6 4 -36.8 941 15.0 1,504,178 9.2 85 -3.7 18,516 9.4



--- ---





JSI

Skiathos

Greece 73.40 7,676 -15.4 0

n.a. 122 -24.7 443,786 1.9 0

n.a. 4,088 0.9



---





JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece 73.40 224,387 6.9 15 -11.3 2,125 3.3 2,214,498 2.7 153 -0.5 20,329 4.4



--- ---





KGS

Kos

Greece 73.40 263,894 -5.5 27 0.6 2,034 -5.2 2,635,105 0.4 278 10.8 19,068 -2.3



--- ---





MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece 73.40 33,694 -7.4 28 -14.9 514 -6.5 440,381 4.5 302 -6.5 5,653 10.1



--- ---





RHO

Rhodes

Greece 73.40 551,840 2.2 59 -5.2 3,893 -0.8 5,415,555 -0.5 547 -18.6 36,267 -3.1



--- ---





SMI

Samos

Greece 73.40 30,317 0.6 18 -15.3 442 -18.5 454,514 3.8 193 -15.7 5,694 2.2



--- ---





Fraport Twin Star 60.00 145,772 -5.7 209 -59.9 1,297 -7.9 4,793,997 -11.5 4,333 -36.0 33,808 -14.2



---





BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria 60.00 30,408 -43.7 201 -60.3 337 -34.8 2,863,203 -12.0 4,223 -36.7 19,644 -14.0



--- ---





VAR

Varna

Bulgaria 60.00 115,364 14.6 7 -39.9 960 7.6 1,930,794 -10.7 110 11.0 14,164 -14.4











At equity consolidated airports



---





AYT

Antalya

Turkey 51.00 4,149,228 10.7

n.a.

n.a. 23,585 10.5 33,250,571 10.1

n.a.

n.a. 191,175 10.3



---





LED

St. Petersburg

Russia 25.00 1,710,904 10.6

n.a.

n.a. 14,436 1.4 16,861,087 8.3

n.a.

n.a. 143,484 2.4



---





XIY

Xi'an

China 24.50 4,106,178 3.4 35,916 21.9 29,588 3.1 39,691,509 5.9 299,965 21.3 288,292 4.9











Frankfurt Airport(2)











October 2019

Month %

YTD 2019 %



---





Passengers 6,433,845 1.0 60,626,556 2.2



---



Cargo (freight & mail) 179,273 -7.3 1,771,422 -3.4



---



Aircraft movements 45,938 -1.3 438,487 1.4



---



MTOW (in metric tons)(3) 2,817,262 -0.3 27,070,128 1.6



---



PAX/PAX-flight4 149.2 2.3 147.6 0.8



---



Seat load factor (%) 80.4 80.1



---



Punctuality rate (%) 74.2 71.5



---







Frankfurt Airport

PAX share %5

PAX share %5







Regional Split

Month

YTD



---





Continental 64.9 -0.9 64.2 1.4



---





Germany 10.7 -5.4 10.3 -2.7



---



Europe (excl. GER) 54.2 0.0 53.9 2.3



---



Western Europe 45.3 -0.5 44.7 2.0



---



Eastern Europe 8.9 2.5 9.2 3.5



---



Intercontinental 35.1 4.7 35.8 3.5



---





Africa 4.9 6.6 4.6 9.8



---





Middle East 5.0 7.2 5.1 1.9



---





North America 12.7 7.3 12.8 3.3



---



Central & South Amer. 2.8 -1.1 3.3 3.9



---





Far East 9.7 1.2 10.0 1.8



---





Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.



---







Definitions:1 According to ACI

definition: Passengers: commercial

traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted

once), Cargo: commercial and non-

commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding

transit, in metric tons), Movements:

commerical and non-commercial traffic

(arr+dep), preliminary figures;

(2)Commercial and non-commercial

traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit

counted once, incl. general aviation),

Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once,

in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep);

(3)Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled

and charter traffic; 5absolute change

vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo

=Freight + mail







