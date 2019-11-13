Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2019: Growth Momentum Slows

Frankfurt Airport posts slight increase in passenger traffic - Fraport's Group airports worldwide report mixed results
FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - Some 6.4 million passengers traveled through Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in October 2019, up 1.0 percent compared to the same month last year. In the first ten months of 2019, passenger traffic at FRA grew by 2.2 percent. In the reporting month, aircraft movements decreased by 1.3 percent to 45,938 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) contracted slightly by 0.3 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) dropped by 7.3 percent to 179,273 metric tons. Overall, FRA's traffic development in October was impacted by the global economic slowdown, reductions in flight offerings, and a number of airline bankruptcies.
These dampening factors also affected some of Fraport's Group airports worldwide. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia served 99,231 passengers in the reporting month, down 38.5 percent. Fraport's two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw combined traffic decline by 2.5 percent to some 1.3 million passengers. Growing by 2.6 percent, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) recorded nearly 2.0 million travelers.
Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports posted combined traffic growth of 1.6 percent to around 2.5 million passengers. In Bulgaria, traffic at the Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) decreased by 5.7 percent overall to 145,772 passengers. In contrast, Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey saw traffic rise by 10.7 percent to about 4.1 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, also achieved a 10.6 percent increase, serving some 1.7 million passengers. At Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, traffic advanced by 3.4 percent to over 4.1 million passengers.
Fraport Traffic Figures
October 2019
Fraport Group Airports(1)
October 2019
Year to Date (YTD) 2019
Fraport Passengers
Cargo* Movements Passengers
Cargo Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month %
Month %
Month %
YTD %
YTD %
YTD %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany 100.00 6,433,376 1.0 175,622 -8.0 45,938 -1.3 60,622,428 2.2 1,739,918 -3.4 438,487 1.4
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia 100.00 99,231 -38.5 912 -22.6 1,771 -46.2 1,550,080 -2.3 9,455 -7.5 28,161 -7.9
Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,274,460 -2.5 6,642 -6.5 11,786 -2.1 12,679,192 4.3 67,150 -4.0 112,948 -2.1
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil 100.00 561,787 -2.8 3,212 -28.4 5,100 -0.4 5,863,542 9.9 36,361 -1.7 49,089 3.2
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil 100.00 712,673 -2.2 3,430 31.1 6,686 -3.3 6,815,650 -0.1 30,789 -6.6 63,859 -5.7
LIM
Lima
Peru 80.01 1,979,254 2.6 24,532 -10.5 16,305 -1.1 19,627,291 6.3 220,855 -5.2 164,498 2.1
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 2,534,543 1.6 644 -11.0 20,786 -0.5 28,728,218 1.0 6,345 -6.9 231,361 0.9
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 1,327,953 1.3 494 -11.5 10,715 0.3 15,620,201 0.5 4,788 -6.1 121,746 0.4
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece 73.40 253,246 -1.2 10 30.2 2,057 -2.8 3,226,562 -2.7 166 3.8 24,560 -3.8
--- ---
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece 73.40 288,152 7.0 25 -38.3 2,064 9.6 2,865,765 -0.9 349 -11.1 19,418 5.0
--- ---
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece 73.40 38,115 -0.2 0
n.a. 438 -0.5 766,646 1.6 0 -35.8 7,121 2.6
KVA
Kavala
Greece 73.40 20,599 -8.4 8 -30.7 246 -12.8 312,046 -20.8 80 4.5 3,225 -18.0
--- ---
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece 73.40 34,135 -8.0 0
n.a. 360 -3.0 624,907 7.3 0
n.a. 5,470 3.6
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece 73.40 608,092 3.6 451 -9.6 4,764 1.9 6,020,295 3.6 4,189 -6.1 48,954 1.7
--- ---
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece 73.40 85,614 -15.2 0
n.a. 786 -14.2 1,803,980 0.5 4 -21.8 12,998 0.3
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 1,206,590 2.0 150 -9.3 10,071 -1.3 13,108,017 1.7 1,558 -9.2 109,615 1.4
JMK
Mykonos
Greece 73.40 94,782 20.6 4 -36.8 941 15.0 1,504,178 9.2 85 -3.7 18,516 9.4
--- ---
JSI
Skiathos
Greece 73.40 7,676 -15.4 0
n.a. 122 -24.7 443,786 1.9 0
n.a. 4,088 0.9
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece 73.40 224,387 6.9 15 -11.3 2,125 3.3 2,214,498 2.7 153 -0.5 20,329 4.4
--- ---
KGS
Kos
Greece 73.40 263,894 -5.5 27 0.6 2,034 -5.2 2,635,105 0.4 278 10.8 19,068 -2.3
--- ---
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece 73.40 33,694 -7.4 28 -14.9 514 -6.5 440,381 4.5 302 -6.5 5,653 10.1
--- ---
RHO
Rhodes
Greece 73.40 551,840 2.2 59 -5.2 3,893 -0.8 5,415,555 -0.5 547 -18.6 36,267 -3.1
--- ---
SMI
Samos
Greece 73.40 30,317 0.6 18 -15.3 442 -18.5 454,514 3.8 193 -15.7 5,694 2.2
--- ---
Fraport Twin Star 60.00 145,772 -5.7 209 -59.9 1,297 -7.9 4,793,997 -11.5 4,333 -36.0 33,808 -14.2
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria 60.00 30,408 -43.7 201 -60.3 337 -34.8 2,863,203 -12.0 4,223 -36.7 19,644 -14.0
--- ---
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria 60.00 115,364 14.6 7 -39.9 960 7.6 1,930,794 -10.7 110 11.0 14,164 -14.4
At equity consolidated airports
AYT
Antalya
Turkey 51.00 4,149,228 10.7
n.a.
n.a. 23,585 10.5 33,250,571 10.1
n.a.
n.a. 191,175 10.3
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia 25.00 1,710,904 10.6
n.a.
n.a. 14,436 1.4 16,861,087 8.3
n.a.
n.a. 143,484 2.4
XIY
Xi'an
China 24.50 4,106,178 3.4 35,916 21.9 29,588 3.1 39,691,509 5.9 299,965 21.3 288,292 4.9
Frankfurt Airport(2)
October 2019
Month %
YTD 2019 %
Passengers 6,433,845 1.0 60,626,556 2.2
Cargo (freight & mail) 179,273 -7.3 1,771,422 -3.4
Aircraft movements 45,938 -1.3 438,487 1.4
MTOW (in metric tons)(3) 2,817,262 -0.3 27,070,128 1.6
PAX/PAX-flight4 149.2 2.3 147.6 0.8
Seat load factor (%) 80.4 80.1
Punctuality rate (%) 74.2 71.5
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share %5
PAX share %5
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental 64.9 -0.9 64.2 1.4
Germany 10.7 -5.4 10.3 -2.7
Europe (excl. GER) 54.2 0.0 53.9 2.3
Western Europe 45.3 -0.5 44.7 2.0
Eastern Europe 8.9 2.5 9.2 3.5
Intercontinental 35.1 4.7 35.8 3.5
Africa 4.9 6.6 4.6 9.8
Middle East 5.0 7.2 5.1 1.9
North America 12.7 7.3 12.8 3.3
Central & South Amer. 2.8 -1.1 3.3 3.9
Far East 9.7 1.2 10.0 1.8
Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.
Definitions:1 According to ACI
definition: Passengers: commercial
traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted
once), Cargo: commercial and non-
commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding
transit, in metric tons), Movements:
commerical and non-commercial traffic
(arr+dep), preliminary figures;
(2)Commercial and non-commercial
traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit
counted once, incl. general aviation),
Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once,
in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep);
(3)Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled
and charter traffic; 5absolute change
vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo
=Freight + mail
