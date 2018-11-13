Ascensia Diabetes Care Highlights the Support That Families Provide for People With Diabetes To Mark World Diabetes Day 2018

BASEL, Switzerland, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Today, Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global leading diabetes care company, launched their campaign for World Diabetes Day 2018 to celebrate the important role of families for people with diabetes. They are publishing 38 online artworks that tell the stories of how families support, inspire and impact people with diabetes and the management of their condition. Through these artworks, Ascensia aims to highlight the critical role families play in discovering, preventing and managing diabetes, amplifying the messages of the official theme for World Diabetes Day.



The Family and Diabetes was chosen by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) as the 2018-2019 theme for World Diabetes Day. The aim is to raise awareness of the impact of diabetes on the family and promote the central role they play in the management, care, prevention and awareness of this condition.



To help the IDF specifically highlight the essential role of families in diabetes management, Ascensia asked people across the world to submit their family portraits and share stories of how they support family members with diabetes. Professional artists have then added line drawings to digital versions of these photos to tell these inspirational stories.



From today, these digital artworks will be featured on the Ascensia Diabetes Care Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/ContourAscensia ], Twitter [https://twitter.com/AscensiaGlobal?lang=en ] and Instagram [https://www.instagram.com/contour_ascensia/?hl=en ] social media channels, as a way to engage members of the public and mobilize them to support World Diabetes Day 2018. Spanning 30 countries, the families featured in the campaign all have unique and inspiring stories of how they provide support, from helping with daily diabetes tasks to lending emotional support to encouraging healthy eating and exercise. The full digital gallery of artworks is also available at http://www.ascensia.com/wdd2018.



Michael Kloss, President and CEO of Ascensia Diabetes Care said: "The support families provide is of paramount importance for people with diabetes. We are thrilled to provide our backing for this year's World Diabetes Day theme, which highlights the critical role of families in discovering, preventing and managing diabetes. As a company that only focuses on diabetes, we believe it is important to highlight the enormous support provided by the families of people with diabetes and how they are rising to meet these challenges daily."



He added: "It is clear from the stories that we have seen, just how important families are for people with diabetes at all stages of their condition. They are helping them to lead healthier lives, providing support to complete the tasks necessary to manage their diabetes each day and are ensuring that it has the minimum impact on their lives. Family members provide a crucial, unshakeable support network to celebrate the positives and provide emotional support when things are difficult. We hope that the artworks of these inspirational families will help to raise awareness of diabetes globally on this critical awareness day."



To help us celebrate the essential role of the family in diabetes care and show your support for World Diabetes Day, please like, share or react to the inspiring stories in our campaign by visiting the Ascensia Diabetes Care Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/ContourAscensia ], Twitter [https://twitter.com/AscensiaGlobal?lang=en ] and Instagram [https://www.instagram.com/contour_ascensia/?hl=en ] social media channels.







