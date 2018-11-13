Salinda Resort - The First Hotel in Vietnam to Win The Boutique Hotel Awards

PHU QUOC ISLAND, Vietnam, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8th at the Merchant Taylor's Hall in London, Salinda Resort was presented the Southeast Asia's Best Relaxation Retreat Award 2018 by Boutique Hotel Awards, from a total of 300 nominees within 80 countries around the globe. This is the first time a hotel in Vietnam has won this prestigious award.



The awards recognizes unique excellence of boutique hotels across the globe. Each contender is personally visited by a judge, then ranked according to design concept, dining and entertainment, service quality and "emotional connection" with the property.



"We are humbled to accept this award and join past recipients who we have long admired and respected," said Sandra Nguyen Si, Director of Business Development. "And we will continue to be independent and unafraid to try the new by putting our hearts at the very core of what we do."



Despite the growing number of hotels on the island, Salinda Resort has found its place in the sun on Phu Quoc. The resort is located on the famous Long Beach with royal blue waters, golden sand and stunning views on romantic sunsets. The interior design philosophy is based on the elegant combination of contemporary comforts and genuine local touch, found in every feature of 121 deluxe rooms, suites and villas, embodying the essence of luxury within the spirit of Phu Quoc Island.



Salinda Resort has three unique restaurants with its distinctive venue concept and specialty Head Chef; an authentic spa that pays tribute to Vietnam's natural ingredients and ancient Thai wellness secrets; and an infinity salt-filtered pool for a healthy swimming experience. The resort has also been making great strides in environmental protection with Purple by Salinda Sustainability Program.



But what makes Salinda Resort stand out is its dedication to providing an outstanding hospitality and commitment in fostering family values based on mutual respect and support with all their team members. Values that are then transformed into a genuinely soulful and heartfelt experiences for the guests.



"I would like to dedicate this award to our Salinda Family for creating this bespoke atmosphere for our guests, just the way my family do at home, so they can feel Vietnamese hospitality in its truest sense. Thank you for living this dream together with me," said Madame Huyen, Co-Founder of Salinda Resort.



