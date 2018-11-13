Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2018: Growth Continues

Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group airports worldwide report rising passenger numbers



FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - In October 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed almost 6.4 million passengers - an increase of 5.2 percent year-on-year. Thus, traffic grew at a slightly more moderate rate compared to the previous months of the year. From January to October 2018, FRA experienced accumulated growth of 8.0 percent.



Aircraft movements increased at a slightly disproportionately higher rate, climbing by 6.3 percent year-on-year to 46,551 takeoffs and landings. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) contracted marginally by 1.0 percent to about 193,374 metric tons, reflecting lower demand in global trade. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 4.1 percent to around 2.8 million metric tons.



Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported continued passenger growth. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city posted a 5.1 percent increase to 161,446 passengers. Fraport's Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) achieved combined growth of 5.2 percent to nearly 1.3 million passengers. The 14 Greek regional airports advanced by 6.1 percent overall, to almost 2.5 million passengers. The busiest airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included Thessaloniki (SKG) with 586,683 passengers (up 6.1 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 540,117 passengers (down 2.7 percent), and Kos (KGS) with 279,198 passengers (up 12.4 percent).



Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) grew moderately by 3.3 percent to 1.9 million passengers in the reporting month. At the Fraport Twin Star airport's in Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined traffic soared by 26.2 percent to 154,661 passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey recorded the strongest growth in Fraport's international portfolio, with traffic rising by 29.2 percent to 3.7 million passengers. In October 2018, AYT reached 30 million passengers for the first time. As a result, the airport on the Turkish Riviera will hit a new all-time high for the full year. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, posted a 15.2 percent traffic gain to just over 1.5 million passengers. Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China welcomed nearly 4 million passengers, up 6.8 percent.



Fraport Traffic Figures







October 2018











Fraport Group Airports(1)

October 2018

Year to Date (YTD) 2018







Fraport Passengers

Cargo* Movements Passengers

Cargo Movements







Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month %

Month %

Month %

YTD %

YTD %

YTD %









FRA

Frankfurt

Germany 100.00 6,372,171 5.2 190,825 -0.7 46,551 6.3 59,340,874 8.0 1,801,159 -1.0 432,599 7.8



--- ---





LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia 100.00 161,446 5.1 1,178 -18.7 3,290 -0.9 1,585,798 9.3 10,219 0.6 30,572 4.2



--- ---





Fraport Brasil(2) 100.00 1,273,562 5.2 7,105 22.1 12,034 8.3 12,121,056 5.7 69,950 46.3 115,307 6.1



---





FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil 100.00 549,760 8.6 4,489 16.7 5,119 14.8 5,307,945 8.2 36,999 22.6 47,588 10.1



--- ---





POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil 100.00 723,802 2.8 2,616 32.7 6,915 4.0 6,813,111 3.9 32,951 87.0 67,719 3.4







Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 2,493,900 6.1 720 44.8 20,879 8.5 28,439,475 8.6 6,810 18.3 229,425 7.6



---





Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 1,310,497 5.3 554 41.9 10,683 5.2 15,544,758 7.3 5,093 14.7 121,303 6.0



---





CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece 73.40 256,257 15.5 8

n.a. 2,114 16.0 3,315,711 15.5 160

> 100.0 25,515 18.2



---





CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece 73.40 268,798 -7.1 40 -5.0 1,882 -2.5 2,891,802 -1.8 392 -6.4 18,488 -1.6



--- ---





EFL

Kefalonia

Greece 73.40 38,204 27.6 0

n.a. 439 43.0 754,719 20.8 1 -63.4 6,941 21.1



---





KVA

Kavala

Greece 73.40 22,490 11.6 11 -4.9 282 -3.4 393,847 31.4 76 -24.5 3,932 17.7



--- ---





PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece 73.40 37,085 -5.6 0

n.a. 371 -7.0 582,604 2.5 0

n.a. 5,280 2.7



---





SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece 73.40 586,683 6.1 495 47.1 4,679 1.3 5,810,504 5.2 4,459 13.8 48,181 0.9



--- ---





ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece 73.40 100,980 10.5 0

n.a. 916 16.7 1,795,571 8.6 5

> 100.0 12,966 6.9



---





Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 1,183,403 7.0 166 55.5 10,196 12.2 12,894,717 10.3 1,716 30.2 108,122 9.6



---





JMK

Mykonos

Greece 73.40 78,600 19.5 6

n.a. 818 11.0 1,376,880 14.8 88

> 100.0 16,915 8.2



---





JSI

Skiathos

Greece 73.40 9,070 3.6 0

n.a. 162 4.5 435,594 3.2 0

n.a. 4,065 -2.7



---





JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece 73.40 209,907 19.3 17

n.a. 2,055 30.4 2,156,722 16.8 154

> 100.0 19,472 19.6



---





KGS

Kos

Greece 73.40 279,198 12.4 26

> 100.0 2,146 15.1 2,624,238 15.1 251 85.0 19,524 17.3



---





MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece 73.40 36,380 20.3 33 8.5 550 34.5 421,296 8.2 322 1.4 5,135 4.2



--- ---





RHO

Rhodes

Greece 73.40 540,117 -2.7 62 31.9 3,923 -1.3 5,442,055 5.4 672 25.7 37,440 4.7



--- ---





SMI

Samos

Greece 73.40 30,131 36.1 21 -12.1 542 45.7 437,932 12.4 229 -9.1 5,571 7.1



--- ---





LIM

Lima

Peru(2) 70.01 1,930,578 3.3 27,401 -7.2 16,443 -0.6 18,459,584 7.8 232,954 1.7 161,011 4.2



--- ---





Fraport Twin Star 60.00 154,661 26.2 519 -63.8 1,409 4.4 5,415,215 12.8 6,767 -47.4 39,408 10.4



---





BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria 60.00 54,028 96.1 507 -64.1 517 43.2 3,254,129 9.9 6,668 -47.4 22,853 8.2



--- ---





VAR

Varna

Bulgaria 60.00 100,633 6.0 12 -38.5 892 -9.8 2,161,086 17.3 99 -51.0 16,555 13.5











At equity consolidated airports(2)



---





AYT

Antalya

Turkey 51.00 3,749,279 29.2

n.a.

n.a. 21,353 22.5 30,203,388 22.6

n.a.

n.a. 173,362 20.2



---





LED

St. Petersburg

Russia 25.00 1,547,328 15.2

n.a.

n.a. 14,240 6.4 15,562,894 11.5

n.a.

n.a. 140,128 7.9



---





XIY

Xi'an

China 24.50 3,973,051 6.8 29,459 35.6 28,704 2.8 37,468,309 7.4 247,317 16.6 274,880 3.3















Frankfurt Airport(3)









October 2018

Month %

YTD 2018 %



---





Passengers 6,372,641 5.2 59,344,506 8.0



---



Cargo (freight & mail) 193,374 -1.0 1,833,676 -0.8



---



Aircraft movements 46,551 6.3 432,599 7.8



---



MTOW (in metric tons)4 2,824,940 4.1 26,636,291 5.2



---



PAX/PAX-flight5 145.9 -1.2 146.4 0.0



---



Seat load factor (%) 79.9 80.0



---



Punctuality rate (%) 74.1 68.2



---







Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

%6

PAX share

%6







Regional Split

Month

YTD



---





Continental 66.2 7.4 64.7 11.5



---





Germany 11.4 5.5 10.8 4.8



---



Europe (excl. GER) 54.7 7.7 53.9 12.9



---



Western Europe 46.0 6.8 44.8 12.5



---



Eastern Europe 8.8 13.1 9.1 15.1



---



Intercontinental 33.8 1.2 35.3 2.2



---





Africa 4.6 11.7 4.3 11.4



---



Middle East 4.7 -6.6 5.1 0.8



---



North America 12.0 1.7 12.7 2.8



---



Central & South Amer. 2.9 2.9 3.2 1.3



---





Far East 9.6 -0.4 10.0 -0.9



---





Australia 0.0

n.a. 0.0

n.a.



---









Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail







