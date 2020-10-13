Vungle Acquires AlgoLift, a Leading Marketing Intelligence Platform for Mobile Advertising

Acquisition boosts Vungle's advertising technology to provide contextual, machine learning-powered recommendations for maximum ROAS and user LTV



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vungle (www.vungle.com [https://www.vungle.com/]), the leading mobile ad network and in-app monetization platform, announced today the acquisition of AlgoLift, an LTV powered user acquisition automation platform for mobile advertisers. The acquisition adds AlgoLift's industry-leading algorithms and optimization technology to Vungle's global, creative-centric advertising network to give advertisers actionable intelligence to optimize performance metrics such as Lifetime Value (LTV) and Return On Ad Spend (ROAS). Additionally, AlgoLift's probabilistic approach to campaign attribution gives Vungle a privacy-friendly way to target and optimize ad campaigns in compliance with pending iOS-related changes to IDFA.



AlgoLift is the automated ROAS optimization engine for gaming and non-gaming app developers such as Jam City, Take-Two Interactive, Digit and Headspace. Using AlgoLift's predictive LTV modeling and automation tools, customers are able to scale user acquisition spend significantly while increasing ROAS by up to 150 percent. The combined offering will provide advertisers an automated solution using contextual data to buy against their downstream metrics. AlgoLift relies on anonymized data to deliver a unique solution to Apple's upcoming iOS-related privacy changes.



"Our mission is to be the trusted guide for growth and engagement for our developers," said Jeremy Bondy, Vungle COO. "AlgoLift's proprietary recommendation technology and exceptional team, accelerates our transformation, extending the breadth and reach of our platform. As a result, our developers can expect an entirely new level of scale and performance."



"At AlgoLift, we are very proud to have built an industry-leading LTV and optimization platform to help our clients maximize ROAS and operate at the cutting-edge of marketing technology," said Andre Tutundjian and Dmitry Yudovsky, Co-founders of AlgoLift. "We couldn't be more excited to join Vungle's team to now bring a joint solution of leading-edge technology to the mobile ecosystem."



"The combined offering will enable Vungle to deliver machine advanced automation technology and contextual-level targeting recommendations to help global advertisers scale campaigns, improve real-time optimization and streamline workload," said Martin Price, Vice President of Product at Vungle. "We are looking forward to integrating AlgoLift's technology into our products to offer clients an automated, privacy-centric solution to buy against metrics such as ROAS."



"Over the last few years, the AlgoLift team has been developing cutting-edge predictive models that tackle the hardest questions in the digital marketing space," said Sinan Aral, Director of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy. "With this acquisition, the additional resources and reach made available to the team will help unlock their ability to materially elevate the standards of digital advertising, attribution and performance marketing."



"Vungle's acquisition of AlgoLift is the most intriguing development in the mobile advertising space in the aftermath of Apple's decision to deprecate the IDFA," said Eric Seufert, Media Strategist and Founder of MobileDevMemo, a mobile advertising and freemium monetization trade blog. "AlgoLift was one of the companies best poised to deal with the industry shift away from device identifiers and toward probabilistic and inferential targeting. By acquiring AlgoLift, Vungle is empowering itself to thrive in the new non-deterministic, privacy-centric advertising environment. Equipped with AlgoLift's impressive measurement models and probabilistic attribution methodologies, Vungle will be well positioned as the mobile advertising industry undertakes this privacy-centric evolution."



AlgoLift co-founders Andre Tutundjian [https://www.crunchbase.com/person/andre-tutundjian] and Dmitry Yudovsky [https://www.crunchbase.com/person/dmitry-yudovsky], as well as the entire AlgoLift team will join the Vungle organization. The team will continue to operate out of the company's offices in Los Angeles, providing a beachhead for Vungle in Southern California.



About Vungle



Vungle is the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Mobile application developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through innovative in-app ad experiences that are inspired by insight and crafted with creativity. Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle's data-optimized ads run on over 1 billion unique devices to drive engagement and increase returns for publishers and advertisers ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands, including Rovio, Pandora and Microsoft. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the world in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore.



For more information, visit vungle.com [http://www.vungle.com/] or follow the company on Twitter @Vungle [https://twitter.com/vungle].



About AlgoLift



AlgoLift is an ML-based marketing optimization platform that ensures every dollar you spend on performance marketing is spent in the most intelligent way possible. Our industry-leading platform predicts the future value of your customers, anticipates the cost of acquiring those users, then optimizes marketing spend across key channels while maximizing future ROAS of that spend - all programmatically. By relying on AlgoLift, companies can allow the platform to solve the difficult math problems and free up marketers to finally focus on marketing. AlgoLift is headquartered in Los Angeles.



