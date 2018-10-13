Hainan Airlines expands its fleet with Airbus A350

- The airline completes the maiden flight of the new aircraft



BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines flight HU7607 took off from Beijing and landed at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport at 11:00 am on October 13 Beijing time, marking the successful completion of the maiden commercial voyage of the first Airbus A350 aircraft owned by Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines"). The carrier is opening a new era of services operated by the A350, witnessed by over 300 passengers.



The A350-900 provides passengers with a new standard of travel experience with its leading modern cabins. The business class comes equipped with the Staggered seat layout for enhancing passenger privacy and the classic Straight-Line design. In addition, the front section of economy class is equipped with 18" wide seats that deliver up to 34-35" in legroom, providing economy class passengers with priority seat selection of extra legroom. Every seat of the aircraft comes with the seat-back entertainment system. Passengers on selected aircraft are also served cappuccino or espresso brewed by a high-end fully-automatic Nespresso capsule coffee machine.



Hainan Airlines' young luxury fleet now counts over 400 aircraft, mainly consisting of Boeing 737s, 787s and Airbus 330s. In 2018, the airline added four new A350-900 aircraft, which will serve Hainan Airlines' international and domestic routes with the aim of providing passengers with a more convenient and comfortable travel experience.



About Hainan Airlines



As one of the SKYTRAX five-star airlines, Hainan Airlines has a fleet of over 400 aircraft, which operate on 1,700 routes connecting passengers to nearly 220 cities around the world. The airline also has one of the world's best safety records in that it has not had a major accident in its 25 years of operation with over 6.6 million hours of safe flights.



