Fraport Traffic Figures - August 2019: Frankfurt Airport Reports Ongoing Growth

Most of Fraport's Group airports worldwide show positive trend



FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 6.9 million passengers in August 2019, an increase of 1.7 percent year-on-year. With 46,395 takeoffs and landings, FRA's aircraft movements remained at the same level as in August 2018. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) slightly expanded by 0.5 percent to nearly 2.9 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail), in contrast, shrank by 5.2 percent to 173,122 metric tons - reflecting the decline in global trade.



The majority of airports in Fraport's international portfolio showed a positive trend in the reporting month. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia grew by 4.5 percent to 211,431 passengers. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA), combined, registered a 3.8 percent dip in traffic to nearly 1.3 million passengers. This decrease can still be attributed to the bankruptcy of domestic carrier Avianca Brasil and to the country's ongoing economic slowdown.



At Peru's Lima Airport (LIM), traffic advanced by 6.6 percent to some 2.2 million passengers. Overall traffic at Fraport's 14 Greek airports increased slightly by 1.1 percent to around 5.5 million passengers. The Bulgarian airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) continued to be affected by the consolidation of flight offerings, which resulted in traffic dropping by 9.0 percent to about 1.3 million passengers, overall.



Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera maintained its growth path, with traffic soaring by 13.7 percent to nearly 5.6 million passengers. Traffic also advanced in St. Petersburg (LED), Russia, rising by 5.8 percent to over 2.2 million passengers. Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China posted a 5.9 percent gain to about 4.4 million passengers.



Fraport Traffic Figures







August 2019











Fraport Group Airports(1)

August 2019

Year to Date (YTD) 2019







Fraport Passengers

Cargo* Movements Passengers

Cargo Movements







Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month %

Month %

Month %

YTD %

YTD %

YTD %









FRA

Frankfurt

Germany 100.00 6,916,741 1.7 169,853 -5.6 46,395 0.0 47,481,070 2.5 1,392,813 -2.5 345,836 1.7



---





LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia 100.00 211,431 4.5 849 -7.3 3,428 -0.4 1,278,462 3.7 7,586 -5.4 23,420 -2.3



---





Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,258,137 -3.8 6,369 -13.9 11,995 -2.7 10,039,400 4.8 53,464 -2.9 89,726 -1.8



---





FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil 100.00 569,580 -2.9 3,128 -19.0 5,045 -4.1 4,641,532 11.3 29,061 1.8 39,092 5.1



---





POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil 100.00 688,557 -4.5 3,241 -8.4 6,950 -1.7 5,397,868 -0.2 24,403 -7.9 50,634 -6.6







LIM

Lima

Peru 80.01 2,178,572 6.6 23,593 -2.1 17,803 5.3 15,621,405 6.4 171,375 -4.8 131,432 2.0



---





Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 5,480,280 1.1 659 -4.7 42,086 -0.6 21,729,026 1.5 5,023 -5.5 176,777 1.6



---





Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 2,827,105 0.0 491 -3.9 20,953 -1.0 11,932,396 0.7 3,780 -4.7 93,466 0.5



---





CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece 73.40 684,529 -2.9 24 -25.5 4,977 -3.5 2,428,178 -2.6 139 3.0 18,549 -4.2



---





CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece 73.40 502,014 2.5 38 -8.8 3,215 6.2 2,142,252 -1.9 286 -5.0 14,571 5.2



---





EFL

Kefalonia

Greece 73.40 182,327 4.3 0

n.a. 1,634 0.9 594,527 2.3 0 -55.9 5,524 3.3



---





KVA

Kavala

Greece 73.40 67,957 0.8 8 -1.8 590 5.2 237,744 -23.8 64 12.4 2,491 -20.6



---





PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece 73.40 142,887 10.3 0

n.a. 1,165 2.7 472,622 9.1 0

n.a. 4,137 4.0



---





SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece 73.40 820,904 -2.3 421 -1.9 6,532 -4.5 4,670,915 4.4 3,287 -5.3 38,331 2.1



---





ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece 73.40 426,487 1.1 0

n.a. 2,840 0.5 1,386,158 1.2 4 6.7 9,863 0.9



---





Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 2,653,175 2.3 168 -7.0 21,133 -0.3 9,796,630 2.4 1,243 -7.8 83,311 2.8



---





JMK

Mykonos

Greece 73.40 355,074 7.0 13 -17.6 4,548 9.2 1,172,451 9.5 72 5.7 15,109 10.1



---





JSI

Skiathos

Greece 73.40 119,175 0.0 0

n.a. 1,034 -1.8 360,976 3.1 0

n.a. 3,281 1.7



---





JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece 73.40 380,546 -1.4 17 -0.3 3,532 -0.1 1,653,835 3.1 122 3.6 15,237 5.8



---





KGS

Kos

Greece 73.40 554,180 2.9 34 -6.6 3,571 -3.6 1,938,120 2.2 218 17.5 14,084 -0.7



---





MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece 73.40 73,918 3.2 30 0.3 712 -12.6 347,120 6.8 242 -4.9 4,497 16.8



---





RHO

Rhodes

Greece 73.40 1,078,627 2.1 54 -9.1 6,779 -1.7 3,975,752 -0.2 434 -19.4 26,629 -2.9



---





SMI

Samos

Greece 73.40 91,655 3.2 21 -9.6 957 -6.2 348,376 4.3 156 -15.3 4,474 6.4



---





Fraport Twin Star 60.00 1,258,914 -9.0 557 -11.6 7,996 -12.3 3,945,062 -11.8 3,746 -33.9 27,307 -14.7



---





BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria 60.00 841,752 -7.6 539 -12.8 5,225 -10.8 2,419,476 -11.1 3,656 -34.6 16,257 -13.2



---





VAR

Varna

Bulgaria 60.00 417,162 -11.7 18 49.9 2,771 -14.9 1,525,586 -12.9 90 21.5 11,050 -16.8











At equity consolidated airports



---





AYT

Antalya

Turkey 51.00 5,598,917 13.7

n.a.

n.a. 29,912 11.5 24,253,524 10.2

n.a.

n.a. 141,179 10.4



---





LED

St. Petersburg

Russia 25.00 2,221,090 5.8

n.a.

n.a. 16,542 1.1 13,195,340 8.6

n.a.

n.a. 113,456 2.6



---





XIY

Xi'an

China 24.50 4,395,371 5.9 31,404 15.9 30,697 4.9 31,597,022 6.3 230,163 23.3 229,658 5.1











Frankfurt Airport(2)











August 2019

Month %

YTD 2019 %



---





Passengers 6,916,897 1.7 47,483,304 2.5



---



Cargo (freight & mail) 173,122 -5.2 1,417,359 -2.6



---



Aircraft movements 46,395 0.0 345,836 1.7



---



MTOW (in metric tons)(3) 2,887,465 0.5 21,400,907 1.9



---





PAX/PAX-flight4 158.2 1.8 146.6 0.8



---



Seat load factor (%) 84.6 79.7



---



Punctuality rate (%) 69.7 71.2



---







Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

%5

PAX share

%5







Regional Split

Month

YTD



---





Continental 63.3 0.9 63.9 1.9



---





Germany 8.6 -8.3 10.2 -1.9



---



Europe (excl. GER) 54.6 2.6 53.7 2.7



---



Western Europe 45.1 3.1 44.4 2.4



---



Eastern Europe 9.5 0.3 9.2 4.0



---



Intercontinental 36.7 3.1 36.1 3.4



---





Africa 4.8 10.4 4.6 10.3



---





Middle East 5.5 3.4 5.2 1.2



---





North America 14.2 1.9 12.8 2.8



---



Central & South Amer. 2.7 4.3 3.4 4.7



---





Far East 9.5 1.1 10.1 2.1



---





Australia 0.0

n.a. 0.0

n.a.



---





Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail



